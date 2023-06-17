MOREHEAD CITY — New boats grabbed top spots in the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tourna-ment leaderboard on Fri-day.
Sushi of Pirate’s Cove snatched the lead away from C-Student with a 484.5-pound blue marlin ,and Chasin’ A of the Cayman Islands moved into second place with a 489.7-pounder.
When Sushi arrived at the scale at Big Rock Landing shortly before 2:30 p.m., it was greeted by a bigger crowd than any all week.
The mass of spectators pressed in, phones in hand, as weighmasters hoisted the fish out of the 57-foot Island Boat Works boat, and cheers erupted when the weight was announced.
The crew of Sushi exploded in celebration, the team now in line to win a whopping $2.77 million of the tournament’s $5.85 million purse.
Capt. Charlie Pereira choked back tears as he described how the memory of his late 10-month-old daughter galvanized the achievement.
“I was praying, telling her how much I love her,” he said. “She’s my baby girl in Heaven. I think about her every day. (If we won), I would feel like it was her doing, like she’s sitting on my shoulder.”
Pereira’s daughter, Savannah, died in 2010, leaving the parents devastated and the captain doubtful of his future in fishing.
“I was fishing when it happened, and I didn’t think I was ever going to fish again,” he said.
He ventured back out onto the water on Sushi in 2013 and has had a tremendous run of success in recent years. The boat finished fourth in the Big Rock in 2013 and won the White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland, in 2021.
“I thank God for the amazing opportunities I’ve been blessed with,” Pereira said. “You look at that wall over there...1957. I was born in 1965. I took pictures of everyone on the wall the other night. It’s something I have strived for.”
On Friday, the first-place fish was spotted on the boat’s omnidirectional sonar projected on a 55-inch TV in the cabin. The captain turned on the fish, tracked it and got on top of it with a short rigger bite a few minutes later.
There was a brief concern the big bite could have belonged to the tuna, as the fish dove down quickly and didn’t reveal itself right away.
“Sometimes they come up and jump a bunch of times and tire themselves out,” Angler Justin Riley said, “but this one dove right down and dug deep. It was a stalemate for what felt like eternity.”
Riley credited the tournament for its organization and the reception the boat received, not only at the docks but offshore as well, in his first time fishing the competition.
“The cheering didn’t just start here,” he said. “It started miles out there. We had a flotilla of boats following us in, hyping us up. It’s like a dream come true.”
While Sushi has been a longtime Big Rock participant, Chasin’ A, captained by Robert Smith, was a new competitor and another welcome sight at the weigh station with its new second-place fish.
Fourteen-year-old angler Carson Moser pumped his fists and wrapped his arms around his father, Robert, after the weight was announced. While not his first blue marlin, the catch aboard the 61-foot Garlington was one he’ll not soon forget.
“This is the biggest fish of my life,” Moser said. “We’re going to try and go get a bigger one tomorrow.”
Robert Moser said he had an inkling of what to expect at the scale, but the reality of it had him ready for a return.
“I’ve seen (the reception) online, but it’s nothing like it is in person,” he said. “We will be back next year.”
Chasin’ A is in line to win $412,262 if it holds second place through Saturday fishing. C-Student now stands to win $274,175 in prize money if it remains in third place.
The Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $739,500, awarded to the first boat that brings in a blue marlin weighing 500 or more pounds, is still unclaimed after five days. Tournament officials announced that, new this year, that prize amount will roll over to next year, potentially setting up a first-time $4 million winner.
There have been 10 total blue marlin brought to the weigh station this week, including a 463.7-pounder off Sea Toy, a 459-pounder off Predator, a 425.3-pounder off Dun-Rite and a 408.1-pounder off Sea Wolf.
Three blue marlin that did not meet tournament minimum standards of 400 pounds were also weighed, off of Dancin Outlaw, Wolverine and Lady Dianne. Boats that weigh a fish under 400 pounds are docked a 400-pound penalty for any future fish brought in during this week.
Saturday is the last day of fishing in the six-day tournament. With many boats having taken their two required lay days on Wednesday and Thursday, a large fleet is expected for the final day.
The group of 255 boats out of a tournament record 271 that fished on Friday combined for 70 billfish releases, including 65 blue marlin, four white marlin and one spearfish.
C-Phase made the first release of the day for the daily $5,000 prize, Marlin Fever won the daily release prize of $44,625 for the release of five blue marlin, and Savannah Leigh captured the non-sonar daily release prize of $32,229.17 for the release of two blue marlin.
Over the last five days, the fleet has combined to make 192 billfish releases. The tournament record for total releases over six days is 223.
Marlin Fever’s tournament-record day vaulted it over the rest of the weekly release field, sitting on a potential $133,875 payday for 2,400 release points. In the non-sonar weekly release division, Due South still has the lead with 800 points that could win the boat $96,687.50.
At the docks, Best Medicine weighed a new second-place wahoo at 52.2 pounds. Weldor’s Ark still holds the lead with a 59.7-pounder.
Skip Hook continues to hold the weekly lead with a 59.3-pound dolphin reeled in by Aaron Moody worth a potential $546,750 in prize money.
High Yield leads the tuna division with a 42.8-pounder.
