Here's hoping kids are taking advantage this summer of all the activities being offered by our parks and recreation departments.
The Carteret County Parks and Rec (CCPR) is offering Beach Runs through August and open gym for basketball at Beaufort Middle School over the next four weeks.
CCPR has already offered archery and tennis camps.
The Morehead City Parks and Rec (MCPR) is currently offering a youth golf league, and next week will provide a basketball camp.
MCPR just co-hosted the Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament this past weekend.
The Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation held a youth fishing derby last month.
The town of Beaufort is set to resurface its tennis, pickleball and basketball courts over the next two weeks, and those should be ready to go in early August.
And many of these organizations also provide plenty for adults as well, including barre classes and athletic facilities for workouts, as well as tennis and pickleball.
