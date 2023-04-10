This week, I’ll finish up the discussion on N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries rules and regulations for 2023.
I didn’t intend to cover all the regulations, so if there are fish you are particularly interested in that I did not cover, for the official regs, go to: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/rules-proclamations-and-size-and-bag-limits/recreational-size-and-bag-limits. These regulations also include current information on shellfish, crabs and shrimp.
First of all, I want to make a correction for the striper keeper season for the Roanoke River. The entire Roanoke River Management Area will be open for harvest of striped bass April 14-17 and April 22-23. The daily creel limit is one striped bass per day. The minimum length limit is 18 inches, and no striped bass between 22 and 27 inches may be possessed at any time (https://www.ncwildlife.org/Connect-With-Us/2023-harvest-season-announced-for-striped-bass-on-the-roanoke-river).
Before I get to the incredible shrinking dead fish, how to measure various species and drones, I just want to mention a couple of regs for some popular offshore recreational fisheries, dolphin and wahoo. Dolphin bag limit is 10 per day, and for wahoo, the limit is two per day. Neither have a minimum size limit. By the way, it is unlawful to possess a tarpon, and catch citations are given for released fish.
Many species of fish have minimum-size requirements, and some have slot limits, so the question is how to properly measure your special fish? Fish like flounder, the drums and trouts are measured as total length (TL), which is the length of a fish as measured from the tip of the snout to the tip of the tail. By the way, for these fish, the tail needs to be pinched together when measuring.
Fish like the Spanish mackerel and king mackerel are measured from the fork length (FL), which is from the tip of the snout to fork of the tail. Fish like the tunas are measures by the curved fork length (CFL). That is measured on a line tracing the contour of the body from the tip of the upper jaw to the fork of the tail. Finally, the billfish are measured as the lower jaw fork length (LJFL). That is from the tip of the lower jaw to the fork of the tail.
That’s all well and good, but what about shrinkage? This is particularly a possible issue when you keep marginal fish right around the legal limit. Shrinkage can be due to loss of water, stiffening of muscles and other possible mechanisms. Recent studies monitored a series of fish every 30 minutes over a six-hour period while on ice in a cooler, including pompano and Spanish mackerel among others. Results showed that most fish shrink anywhere from one to three percent of their initial body length over that time. The recommendation was “if it’s borderline, cast another line” rather than risk getting cited for an illegal fish https://ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/hooklinescience/2019/08/05/do-fish-shrink-after-they-die/.
Lastly concerning regulations, I have been asked any number of times, “Doc, can I use a drone for fishing?” In the April 2023 issue of the Carolina Sportsman Magazine, they noted that the use of aerial drones for hunting or fishing is a Class-1 misdemeanor and not allowed in North Carolina. This would make it illegal to use a drone to look for bait of fish, using a drone to carry out your bait, to corral fish or use a drone in any way for fishing. So, the answer is an emphatic NO!
With the bizarre weather we have had recently – rain, wind, wild temperature fluctuations – indeed, my surf temperatures lately have ranged from 59 to 66 degrees, while my Bogue Sound readings have wandered between 73 and 55 degrees within a five-day span around Easter. So how has the fishing held up? The answer is surprisingly well.
Atlantic bonito are being caught within two miles of the beach, both out of Bogue and New River inlets, along with Spanish and blues in 67-degree water. A go-to bait recently has been the Big Nic Jigs for bonito and Spanish too. There are also false albacore within 20 miles of the beach. Black sea bass are being caught in good numbers and size 10 to 15 miles out of Bogue Inlet, on bucktail/Gulp! jigs. Just work the plentiful hard bottoms in that range. Any kings around? There were some showing east of Cape Lookout Shoals.
Closer in, the great variety from the Lookout Shoals to the Morehead City Turning Basin has held up with sheepshead, plenty of grays, puffers, blues, Spanish sea mullet and so on. Thingama Jigs and Sam’s Gitter Rigs tipped with bait shrimp and Fishbites are the hot baits. On bumpy days, you can probably work the Morehead City Port area instead of venturing all the way out to Cape Lookout.
Although there are no actual “king tides” this month, the high/low water days will be around the new moon April 18-21 with the lunar perigee on April 15.
By the way, I heard of a baby tarpon caught from Bogue Inlet Pier. Although my guess is that was probably a hickory or less possibly an American shad.
The Neuse River bite has also been excellent with a good mix of specks, reds, stripers and bluefish.
For the ocean fishing piers, Oceanana Pier reports sea mullet, gray trout, black drum Spanish and blues.
Bogue Inlet Pier is still showing puffers, excellent sea mullet action and a reported baby tarpon, but as I noted before, but my guess is that it was a misidentified shad. I also saw some small gray trout Monday of this week and a decent flounder on bottom rigs. By the way, the secret fresh porkchop pieces are still a hot bait for sea mullet at the pier as they were last year.
Seaview Pier reports excellent catches of sea mullet, blues and black drum but no Spanish this week.
Surf City Pier reports sea mullet, Spanish, blues and black drum.
Jolly Roger Pier reports puffers, sea mullet, blues, black drum and even a few specks.
