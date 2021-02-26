MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys soccer team fell to 2-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference Tuesday with a 2-0 loss to Havelock.
A week after playing at home and capturing a rare program win over Swansboro, the Patriots (2-3 overall) slipped to third place in the conference with the loss to the Rams (2-1). Jacksonville has a hold on first place with a 5-0 league record.
Havelock’s goals came from Kenny Walton and William Ferry, with assists from Ethan Reiff and Ferry.
West took eight shots on goal, seeing two apiece blocked by Havelock keepers Nate Maradiaga and Steven Colantoni.
West will be at home against Jacksonville on Tuesday.
