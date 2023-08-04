MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins defeated the Holly Springs Salamanders 10-4 on Thursday as they continue to roll as the end of the regular season draws close.
The Marlins will cap their schedule on Saturday with a home game against the Wilmington Sharks at Big Rock Stadium. Then the Petitt Cup Playoffs will begin Sunday for the Marlins against the Peninsula Pilots.
The playoffs consist of just two rounds, a two-game semifinal series and a three-game final series.
The Pilots (23-23) are only the fourth-place team in the Coastal Plain League, but they earned a postseason spot with the best record (aside from the Marlins) in the Eastern Division during the second half of the season at 14-8.
The Marlins were the best team in the first half of the season with a 16-8 record. They lead the division and the CPL with a 32-14 overall record, 16-6 in the second half.
The win over the Salamanders was the Marlins’ fourth straight victory and their 11th in the last 12 games. They also defeated the Wilson Tobs 5-4 on Tuesday. Morehead City played under its pseudonym, the Fish Tacos, in the Tuesday game.
Noah Covington (Maryland Eastern Shore) got the start and pitched a gem, going five innings while only allowing two hits.
The Tacos’ offense got to work early against the Tobs, putting up two hits against starter Tony Caldwell (Missouri Baptist) in the first inning. Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) and Jeremy Piatkiewicz (East Stroudsburg) singled, but Caldwell got out of the jam with a flyout and a groundout to end the frame.
Covington then disposed of the Tobs 1-2-3 in the bottom of the first.
The scoring action began for the Tacos in the top of the second inning against Caldwell. The Tacos loaded the bases for McGwire Tuffy (George Washington) who put the ball in play to Tobs second baseman Colby Ott (Eastern Kentucky).
Youngblood was forced out at second on the play, but Chris Mancill (Point) came around to score the first Fish Tacos run of the evening. With a 1-0 lead, Piatkiewicz singled to left to drive in two more runs and push the lead to 3-0. Piatkiewicz tried to take second on the throw home from left field and was erased for the third out of the inning.
Covington helped carry the momentum of the 3-0 lead, finishing his stellar scoreless outing with just two hits allowed. He walked two batters and struck out two.
The Tobs finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh inning against Kristian Asbury (Troy). With the bases loaded and one out, Elias Stevens (Maryville) sent a ball sailing to Youngblood in right that was deep enough to score the runner from third.
The Tobs continued to work against new reliever Jarrett Hall (William Peace) who uncorked a high fastball that sailed into the screen. The wild pitch brought Colby Ott around to score the second Tobs run of the night, but that’s all they would muster in the inning, and the seventh ended with a 3-2 Fish Tacos lead.
The Tobs found another gear in the eighth inning as they rallied against Hall for his second frame. Connor Price (Long Island Post) singled before Anton Lazits (Columbia) launched a laser over the left field wall to give the Tobs a 4-3 lead over the Tacos in the bottom of the eighth.
With the game on the line, the Fish Tacos came to the plate against Aaron Moss (Indiana State). The closer, looking for the save, struck out pinch hitter Dylan Rogers (Jacksonville State) for the first out before Youngblood blooped a ball into center that ate up Mackiewicz in center.
Tuffy stepped to the plate for the Tacos with the game on the line and pelted a ball over the wall in right field to grab the 5-4 lead. The home run was Tuffy’s first of the summer.
With the lead, the Tacos brought on Sebastian Mejia (UT Rio Grande Valley) to record the save, which he did with a groundout, a strikeout and a flyout.
