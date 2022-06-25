Carteret County News-Times names 2022 Spring High School Athletes of the Year
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Video
Most Popular
Articles
- Iconic Emerald Isle RV park changes hands; Ronnie Watson sells to international firm
- N.C. Seafood Festival announces photography contest for 2022 poster
- Have Mercy! Mercenaria wins 64th annual Big Rock, $3.48 million with 572.6-pound blue marlin
- Part of Hibbs road to be closed June 27
- Superintendent announces principal switch for MaST and WCHS
- Angela Swindell, 46; service June 25
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Losing our heritage
- Carteret County man arrested on child pornography charges
- Brutal season for farmed oyster mortality along North Carolina coast
- Area Death Notices - June 17, 18 & 19
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Déjà vu all over again, and again. (31)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Plenty of blame to go around (30)
- EDITORIAL: More parental participation strengthens a civil society (26)
- EDITORIAL: That 70s Show (19)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Climate Control (19)
- Health director reports increase in COVID-19 cases in the county (18)
- EDITORIAL: President’s target fixation, creating pain at the pump (16)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Weapons of war (15)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR:The buck stopping means taking ownership (13)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tea Party is an ineffective good ole' boys club (13)
- Lt. Gov. Robinson’s sermon challenges foxhole mentality (12)
- Commentary: ‘Believers’ could miss hearing’s benefits (10)
- County commissioners hear sheriff’s request for additional school resource officers (10)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 30% Tax Hike: Pine Knoll Shores budget public hearing June 8 (9)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Losing our heritage (9)
- EDITORIAL: Ports authority could use a ‘public-opinion bath’ (7)
- Cape Carteret board caps permits for boat ramp use (6)
- No easy solutions for school security (6)
- Public hearing set for Tuesday on MaST closure (5)
- Commentary: Chaos or community is the choice (4)
- Superintendent announces principal switch for MaST and WCHS (3)
- County planning commission recommends rezoning request for major development near Peletier (3)
- Commentary: Connecting short-circuits will to harm our ‘enemies’ (3)
- US Marines honor Pride Month with rainbow bullets, met with backlash (3)
- Record 215 boats show up at Big Rock Landing for 25th Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament (3)
- NC sports gambling advances in House as session winds down (2)
- EDITORIAL: Teacher survey shows need for remediation (2)
- County planning commission to consider rezoning request for major development near Peletier (2)
- NC treasurer pushes for patient charity care in legislation (2)
- Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, KWLA gear up for world-class fishing (2)
- Pine Knoll Shores split commission OKs budget with 3.3 cents tax increase (2)
- First graduating class of MaST proves perseverance pays off (2)
- Commentary: Abortion decision life-and-death for some (2)
- Cape Carteret boat ramp permit fees a hot item on first day of sales after town caps number (2)
- Critics take aim at budget: Panel OKs document (2)
- EDITORIAL: A day of remembrance for families of the fallen (2)
- County health officials report WIC continues to weather baby formula shortage (2)
- Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit (1)
- School board votes to oust: Whitfield vows to fight (1)
- Tractor-trailer-van accident on Highway 24 injures one, snarls traffic in areas (1)
- Police face questions over delays in storming Texas school (1)
- Floods in India, Bangladesh leave millions homeless, 18 dead (1)
- Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities (1)
- PKS board schedules June 8 public hearing on $5 million operating budget for 2022-23 (1)
- North Carolina woman sentenced to prison for Medicare fraud (1)
- Croatan High School seniors tour schools to inspire younger students to graduate (1)
- Offshore wind boosted as Biden, East Coast governors team up (1)
- After Texas shooting, schools around US boost security (1)
- Mental health expert shares tips for parents on discussing school violence with children (1)
- Jury convicts Seattle woman in massive Capital One hack (1)
- Shellfish leasing meeting set in Bogue Sound (1)
- Digital currencies flow to campaigns, but state rules vary (1)
- Commissioners OK sign rules: Businesses will be allowed to use feather flags (1)
- Swansboro July 4 event may be without fireworks following La Grange explosion which caused one death (1)
- White supremacists are riling up thousands on social media (1)
- Graham County assistant DA says dog's bark is violation of noise ordinance, suggests removing his vocal cords (1)
- Many baby formula plants weren't inspected because of COVID (1)
- CCC partners with UNC-W to provide social work bachelor’s degree pathway (1)
- No, you're not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking (1)
- Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight (1)
- Bill Price II, 79; service June 9 (1)
- Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes (1)
- NC health bill with Medicaid expansion gets first Senate OK (1)
- Bills addressing arson, retail theft gets NC Senate support (1)
- At Westminster dog show, new focus on veterinarians' welfare (1)
- House panel swiftly takes up gun bill after mass shootings (1)
- NC police department breaks gun seizure record in May (1)
- $58M going to North Carolina, Virginia for high-speed rail (1)
- North Carolina sports betting legislation falters in House (1)
- Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits (1)
- Emerald Isle moving forward to get permits for vegetative waste disposal site in Peletier (1)
- Plan would fund clean energy, hog farm buyouts, resilience (1)
- Yellen: Recession not inevitable, gas tax holiday weighed (1)
- Students of color push back on calls for police in schools (1)
- Peletier adopts budget in 4-1 vote (1)
- Cape Carteret receives $200,000 stormwater grant from state (1)
- NCDOT contractor repairing storm drainage system off Highway 24 in Cape Carteret (1)
- Protestants and the pill: How US Christians helped make birth control mainstream (1)
- Officials: US to send rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine (1)
- Herschel Walker says he 'never denied' having 4 children (1)
- Andrew Gillum, once a Florida governor candidate, indicted (1)
- Virtual public meeting set for mitigation grant program (1)
- Gunmen at Nigeria church shot from both inside, outside (1)
- How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump (1)
- Police, civil rights group in $336K accord over 2020 protest (1)
- Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump (1)
- Pacific season's 1st hurricane makes landfall in Mexico (1)
- China and Russia defend North Korea vetoes in first at UN (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.