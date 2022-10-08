HOLLY RIDGE — The Croatan boys soccer team kept their 3A Coastal Conference record intact Tuesday with a 5-2 win at Dixon.
The Cougars are 3-0 in league play, starting with wins over Richlands 6-0 on Sept. 28 and Swansboro 2-1 on Sept. 27. They improved to 5-4-2 overall with the win over Dixon, which slipped to 6-4-3 overall and 1-1-1 in the conference.
Croatan led 5-0 at halftime of the match. Gavin Beaupre and Jack Melton each scored two goals, and Danny Metcalf slotted the fifth. All three scorers dished an assist, as did Jaden Hilliard. The team took 19 total shots and placed nine on frame.
In the net, keeper Eugene Wilson finished the night with five saves. The Cougars earned 10 corner kicks in the game and were only called offsides once.
The Cougars, ranked No. 5 in the 3A east division by MaxPreps.com, are looking for their third straight league title. Their next match will be at West Carteret (5-4-1 overall) on Tuesday.
