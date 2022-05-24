GREENSBORO — Eight teams won state titles at the recent track and field state championships, but some would argue none of them accomplished anything as spectacular as the East Carteret girls squad.
Cece Johnson and Andralyn Livingston joined forces to score 42.5 points and come within 5.5 points of winning a state crown as a two-athlete team.
“That was impressive by those girls,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “I’ve never seen two girls do what they did, against a team of 12.”
The duo combined for five podium finishes and a team state runner-up spot Friday at North Carolina A&T State University’s Truist Stadium on the Irwin Belk Track.
R-S Central claimed its first state title in program history with 48 points. Four Hilltoppers reached the podium to post most of their tally.
Oddly enough, East also came achingly close to a state championship when Johnson and Livingston were freshmen, falling two points short of Murphy at the 1A meet.
The program was set up to win its first state title since 1993 the following year, but the coronavirus pandemic knocked out the spring season.
Frazier said the Mariners were a rolled ankle and a big toe away from beating R-S Central on a brutally hot day in Greensboro.
“The odds are stacked against you when you have two kids doing seven events between the two of them,” he said. “It makes it even tougher on them when it’s burning up like that.”
Johnson started the day rolling her ankle in a high jump event she first tried just two weeks earlier. Despite her inexperience, she finished third with a 5-foot, 2-inch clearance.
“Now you look back and realize we should have had her in the event this entire time,” Frazier said. “She scissors all the way up to 5-0 then does the technique. She’s just a natural athlete.”
Johnson still had the long jump, the triple jump and 200 meters to go with the injury.
“By the 200, she was done,” Frazier said.
She finished 12th in the 200 meters in 27.41.
Throughout their careers, Livingston has been the stronger sprinter and Johnson the stronger jumper, but Livingston finished second in the long jump with a 17-08.25 leap. Johnson took sixth with a 17-0.5 leap but could have taken first with a jump that looked close to 19-0.
“When she jumped the first time, I yelled ‘ballgame’ because she was out there beyond any jumper,” Frazier said. “And (the judge) threw his red flag up. I didn’t see it, but nothing you can do about it. It’s their judgement, and I go with what they saw. I trust their judgement. She was a big toe away from winning it.”
Johnson, who won the state long jump in the 1A division last season, would have scored 10 points instead of three if she had not been called for the scratch.
Her first triple jump resulted in a state title as she leapt 36-07.25.
‘She had one really good triple jump,” Frazier said. “Her first one got her the state championship. All the ones behind that she was hurting, limping.”
Livingston may have walked away from the meet with two individual state crowns if not for R-S Central’s Joyasia Smith, who won the meet MVP with victories in the 100 meters and 200 meters.
“We knew she was fast, but we didn’t know she was that fast,” Frazier said. “That is the fastest she ran all year. She is about 5-11, and with a stride like that, it takes a toll on the other competitors. She got Andralyn late in both races.”
Smith beat Livingston 12.04 to 12.14 in the 100 and 25.19 to 25.72 in the 200.
Livingston finished her career having outstanding success in conference and regional meets, and won a state championship as a relay member as a freshman, but never earned an individual state title.
“I wanted her to get a win so bad,” Frazier said. “She’s been working her tail off for it.”
Livingston and Johnson end their time in Mariner uniforms as two of the best in program history. Livingston will go on to compete at East Carolina, while Johnson will suit up for UNC Wilmington.
“It is rare to have two girls come through at the same time like this,” Frazier said. “It’s very rare. They have been fun to coach, they work hard and bring great amount of joy to everyone around them.”
William Sanchez and Josiah Hynes competed for the East boys.
Sanchez took fourth in the 1,600 meters in 4:35.72 and ended up eighth in the 800 meters in 2:07.49.
Hynes took 11th in the 1,600 meters in 5:04.79 and 14th in the 3,200 meters in 12:19.51.
The Mariners tied for 31st with six points.
