The sports world, like most of the rest of the world, raised it voice after the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex.
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire, killing at least 19 children and two adults.
It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., almost a decade ago.
Steve Kerr especially raised his voice.
The Golden State Warriors coach spoke to reporters before Game 4 Western Conference Finals in Dallas later on the day of the shooting.
“When are we going to do something? I’m tired. I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired. Excuse me. I’m sorry. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough," Kerr said.
Kerr is no stranger to gun violence.
His father, Malcolm, was murdered in 1984 while serving as president of the American University of Beirut.
Just before tipoff of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat on the following day, the Heat basketball team made an announcement in the arena that urged fans to call their senators to advocate for gun reform laws.
Another coach also spoke out.
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters before the Friday series opener at the Cincinnati Reds that, moving forward, he doesn’t plan on taking the field for the national anthem “until I feel better about the direction of our country.”
“I don't expect it to move the needle necessarily,” Kapler said of his decision. “It’s just something that I feel strongly enough about to take that step.”
Kapler, in a blog post published earlier Friday on his website kaplifestyle.com, said he was disappointed in himself for not making some sort of protest during the playing of the national anthem two days earlier.
“When I was the same age as the children in Uvalde, my father taught me to stand for the pledge of allegiance when I believed my country was representing its people well or to protest and stay seated when it wasn't. I don’t believe it is representing us well right now,” Kapler wrote.
Baseball continued to express itself via social media.
The Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees used their accounts in a different way Thursday night.
Both teams collaborated to use Twitter to tweet out facts about gun violence instead of tweeting about the matchup between the two teams.
In a post on the Tampa Bay Ray account, the team stated, “In lieu of game coverage and in collaboration with @Yankees, we will use our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence. The devastating events that took place in Uvalde, Buffalo and countless other communities across our nation are tragedies that are intolerable.”
Throughout the night, both teams’ accounts shared facts like “Firearms were the leading cause of death for American children and teens in 2020,” and “Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns, and more than 200 are shot and injured.”
The New York Yankees' account has 3.6 million followers and is one of the top five most followed U.S. sports teams on Twitter.
Fans were not receptive to the idea and replied to the tweets with criticism that the teams weren't covering the game.
But as long as these mass shootings continue, and in this country they will, fans will have to get used to the sports world speaking up in reaction to these tragedies because this looks to be the new normal.
