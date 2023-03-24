KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Croatan girls lacrosse team captured a program-first win over First Flight Tuesday in an 11-8 road victory.
The Cougars outscored the Nighthawks 6-5 in the first half and 5-3 in the second to snap a three-game losing streak to the Outer Banks program.
With the win, Croatan moved to 4-2 overall and in sole possession of first place in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference at 2-0. First Flight (3-2) is now tied with Swansboro for second in the league at 1-1 apiece.
The win over First Flight marks a stark turnaround from the previous three games, which saw the Nighthawks outscore the Cougars a combined 54-25. The two teams have finished first and second, respectively, in the conference each of the last two years.
Croatan got four goals apiece in the win from Maddie Sutton and Lauren Hayden, who also tallied three assists. Audrey Kirkwood scored two goals and Samantha Hall had one.
Falon McCabe, Hall and Kirkwood scooped up two groundballs apiece. Goalie Devan Maready finished with a whopping 23 saves.
The Cougars were also able to capture the win despite still being without last year’s leading scorer, Kate Wilson, who injured her ankle against New Bern on March 10.
There was no scoring information available for First Flight.
