MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret baseball team hadn’t trailed in a game this season … until Tuesday night.
The Patriots scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and then put one across the plate in the eighth to escape with a 10-9 victory over Jacksonville.
“It was a wild game,” West coach Brooks Jernigan said after watching his team fight its way to an 8-0 record despite a sloppy effort. “Other than the first game of the year, the 6-5 win over White Oak, that is by far the closest game of the year. The guys did a good job of coming back and staying in it.”
West, which improved to 6-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference, surrendered six unearned runs on five errors and committed a number of baserunning mistakes to make the game competitive.
“We gave them a lot,” Jernigan said. “The inning they scored six, I think we gave them about eight outs. You can’t do that. You have to be better. Our guys didn’t play well and still were able to able to battle and come out with a win.”
Leading 6-3 entering the top of the sixth versus the Cardinals (5-3 overall, 4-3 league), the Patriots gave up six runs, thanks in large part to two errors, two passed balls and a wild pitch.
Jernigan chalked up his team’s performance to the long weekend and lack of practice on Monday.
“We were out of sync a little bit,” he said. “We didn’t want to bring them out here Monday.”
Facing a 9-9 ballgame, Ethan McLaughlin reached on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the eighth, and after a Josh Mason walk, moved to third on a wild pitch. Brian Garner then delivered McLaughlin home with a sacrifice fly to left field, causing his West teammates to spill on to the field from the dugout in celebration.
“That was a big at-bat,” Jernigan said. “Brian hadn’t had the best game, but he battled. He didn’t let the moment get too big for him. He got down two strikes, battled and got it deep enough for Ethan to score.”
Garner went 0-of-4 on the night but came through in the clutch facing a full count.
A fellow sophomore also delivered in a high-pressure situation in the top of the eighth. A dropped third strike and a walk had Mason facing runners on first and second with no outs in his first appearance on the mound this season.
He hunkered down, striking out the next two batters and then made a tough play on a hit back to the pitcher to end the threat.
“Josh hasn’t even thrown a lot of bullpen,” Jernigan said. “He did a good job of settling his nerves and working out of a jam.”
Mason broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth with a double to score fellow sophomore Blaine Norris. He then put his team up two after scoring on a Bryson Willis grounder to centerfield. Willis gave his team an extra insurance run after touching the dish on a Jarrett Hall single to make it a 6-3 affair.
Willis and Hall each had two hits, including a double and two RBIs with Willis also scoring four runs.
Hall started on the mound, giving up two earned runs on three hits in five workmanlike innings, striking out six and walking three.
“Jarrett did a good job,” Jernigan said. “He battled. He didn’t have his best stuff, but he’s a competitor. That is what he does. He gives you 110 percent no matter what.”
The Patriots fumbled their way to a 9-6 deficit after giving up a six-spot in the sixth.
C.W. Bayer suffered the most from the defensive miscues, giving up six runs, but only one earned, on two hits. Jaxon Ellingsworth stopped the bleeding, striking out three and walking one in 1 2/3 innings of work.
The Patriots rallied in the bottom of the seventh.
Mason walked, and Garner reached on a dropped third strike to put two on with no outs. Willis sent Mason home with a double, and Garner scored on a passed ball.
Willis then scored to tie it up 9-9 on a Gage Bohmuller hard, ground-ball single to right field.
Bohmuller put his team on the board first in the opening frame, hitting his first home run of the season with a two-run blast to left field.
“Gage has been hitting the ball so well all year,” Jernigan said. “You knew it was only a matter of time before he got that first homer.”
Bohmuller finished 3-of-3 with three RBIs and a run.
West defeated Jacksonville 4-1 in the first matchup of the season. Its other five wins have come by at least seven runs.
The Patriots’ next two games will be on the road at Swansboro (4-4, 4-2) on Thursday and White Oak (3-6, 1-5) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Jacksonville......001 026 00 - 9 5 1
W. Carteret......200 130 31 - 10 9 5
WP – Mason
LP – Thornton
Jacksonville leading hitters: Murchinson 2-3 (3B), RBI, 3 runs; Meyer 1-5, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Ramirez 1-3 (2B), run; Varner 1-4, RBI, run.
W. Carteret leading hitters: Bohmuller 3-3 (HR), 3 RBIs, run; Willis 2-2 (2B), 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Hall 2-3 (2B), 2 RBIs; Mason 1-3 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Norris 1-3, run.
