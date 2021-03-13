BOYS BASKETBALL: West Carteret's Jaxon Ellingsworth
MOREHEAD CITY — Jaxon Ellingsworth was named the best all-around player for the county’s best boys basketball team this season, helping West Carteret win a third straight conference championship and advance to the 3A eastern regional final.
The junior, after averaging 3.8 points per game last season, scored 20.5 points per game in 2020-2021 to help the Patriots finish 8-2 in the regular season and reach the fourth round of the state playoffs.
They dominated their playoff bracket, averaging 22-point wins through the first three rounds. The Patriots beat Walter M. Williams 67-37 in the first round, New Hanover 63-45 in the second and Northern Guilford 76-58 in the third. They lost to Northwood 72-69 in the regional final.
The Patriots finished the season ranked No. 2 in the 3A classification according to MaxPreps.com.
Ellingsworth was the only player in the county to average a double-double. He pulled down 10.1 rebounds per game, in addition to 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.3 blocks.
He also recorded a triple-double in a 71-61 win over Swansboro on Jan. 15, where he finished with 35 points, 16 rebounds and 12 blocks.
The junior’s shooting percentage of 63 was a team high, averaging 1.6 points per shot he took. He also averaged 77 percent from the foul line.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Croatan's Logan Howard
OCEAN — The best all-around girls basketball player this season was Logan Howard who helped Croatan reach the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
The senior stepped up as part of a dynamic duo that included fellow senior Haley Cousins, replacing four graduated starters from the previous season.
Howard averaged 12.9 points per game to help the Cougars finish 13-3 overall and end the season ranked No. 13 in the 2A classification per MaxPreps.com.
The senior scored a season-high 20 points in the Cougars’ final game, a 50-41 loss to McMichael in the third round of the 2A state playoffs. The Cougars reached the third round after defeating Southwest Onslow 48-36 in a second-round grudge contest.
Croatan had placed second in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a pair of losses to Southwest.
Howard only ranked sixth on the team in scoring last season, but she led the Cougars in points per game as a senior. She also averaged 1.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.6 steals and only 2.6 turnovers per game.
She sported a team-high shooting percentage of 50 and free-throw percentage of 67.
Howard’s best game of the season was a double-double performance in a 53-11 win over Dixon on Feb. 17, where she tallied 17 points, 10 steals, three assists, three rebounds and a block.
VOLLEYBALL: Croatan's Shelby Waltrip
OCEAN — The title for best all-around volleyball player in the county this season goes to Croatan’s multifaceted setter Shelby Waltrip.
The senior helped the Cougars to an undefeated regular season, a third straight 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship and a third-round playoff berth.
The regular season was a special one for the Cougars with Waltrip dishing passes. They went 11-0 without a single set given up. It extended their league win streak to a whopping 36 games, 32 of which were 3-0 shutouts.
Croatan finished the season 13-1 overall, falling to North Lenoir 3-1 in the third round of the 2A state playoffs. The Cougars had defeated Farmville Central 3-1 in the second round and St. Pauls 3-1 in the first.
Waltrip was a wrecking machine on the floor for the Cougars, tallying impressive numbers in a wide range of statistical categories.
She finished with 202 assists, 50 kills, 85 digs, 25 serving aces with a 97% serve rate, six solo blocks and eight block assists.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Croatan's Elliott Kleckner
OCEAN — Elliott Kleckner continued to add to his impressive cross country career résumé this season.
He took back-to-back victories at the conference and regional meets before finishing fourth in the state in his junior campaign.
As a sophomore, he won a conference title, took fourth in the regional and placed third at the state meet.
The Croatan boys earned their sixth straight league title as Kleckner placed first in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference in 15 minutes, 43 seconds.
He then won the 78-runner 2A regional meet by nearly 34 seconds, finishing in 15:53 to help his team finally break though.
After finishing second to First Flight for four consecutive seasons, the Cougars finally grabbed the victory.
The boys hadn’t been particularly close to First Flight in the four previous regionals, falling by 24, 19, 36 and 11 points in those meets. They got over the hump by edging their rivals 29 to 32 on a cold, windy day on their home course.
Kleckner placed fourth in 16:00 at the state meet after taking third as a sophomore in 16:02. Croatan finished third for the second consecutive season.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Croatan's Navaya Zales
OCEAN — Croatan cross country coach Rico Quispe called Navaya Zales the Croatan cross county program’s “Christmas present.”
Zales won conference and east regional championships and then placed third at the state meet.
The junior passed a number of “what if” scenarios to join the team when she transferred around the holiday break.
Normally, cross country season would be over in early November, but the coronavirus pandemic amended calendar pushed it into the second semester. She also came from a state in California that didn’t have fall sports, meaning she hadn’t used her junior eligibility before joining Croatan.
Zales won the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference meet in 19 minutes, 42 seconds to help the girls corral their eighth league title in a row.
She then added an east regional gold to her conference crown with a winning time of 19:38 in the 55-runner race as the Cougars finished as runner-up.
At the state meet, she helped her team place fifth by capturing a third-place finish in 19:30.
BOYS SWIMMING: Croatan's Will Barker
OCEAN — The News-Times may have to change this honor to the “Will Barker Swimmer of the Year” award.
The Croatan senior gets the nod for the third year in a row.
Barker added to one of the best swimming careers in county history this season.
He collected two more gold medals to give him nine state championships in a stellar four years. He earned 13 top-three state finishes in total.
The UNC-Wilmington commit took the 100-yard backstroke in an All-American time of 48.18 seconds and grabbed the 100-yard freestyle in 45.29 seconds to win two individual state titles at the same meet for the first time.
He added a silver medal by joining the second-place 200-yard freestyle relay team of Matthew McCray, Harrison Milano and Nathan Michalowicz for a time of 1:28.
The 200-yard medley relay team just missed out on a top-three finish, with Patrick Reindl, McCray, Michalowicz and Barker taking fourth in 1:40.
Barker was a part of the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay state title teams as a freshman. He went on to win three more gold medals as a relay participant and four individual state championships.
He captured three gold medals, two All-American times and was part of a 1A/2A state record relay team as a junior.
GIRLS SWIMMING: Croatan's Teal Edholm
OCEAN — Teal Edholm collected four gold medals at the conference championship meet and then added three more medals at the regionals.
That’s not too shabby for a sophomore.
She gained two individual victories at the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference title meet, winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 49 seconds, while also proving triumphant in the 100 backstroke in 1:18.
Madison Herring, MJ Klaumann, Grace Meyer and Edholm finished first in two relays, including the 200 medley in 2:27 and the 200 freestyle in 2:10.
At the 1A/2A east regional, Edholm continued to shine with two runner-up spots. She touched the wall in 1:01 in the 100 backstroke and stopped the watch in 2:22 in the 200 medley.
She joined Avah Beikirch, Herring and Meyer to place third in the 200 medley relay in 2:10. The same quartet took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:52. Edholm also joined Mackenzie Sampson, Maeve Burns and Herring to take fifth in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:33.
Edholm had a solid showing at the state meet as part of three top-11 finishes.
She placed eighth in the 200-yard medley in 2:19 and ninth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.
Herring, Beikirch, Meyer and Edholm took 11th in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:08.
