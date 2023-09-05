MOREHEAD CITY — The Patriots will travel to Jacksonville on Friday looking to win their second straight football game when they take on the unbeaten Cardinals.
Jacksonville (2-0) is fresh off double-digit victories against rival Onslow County opponents Southwest Onslow and White Oak, while West Carteret (1-1) is coming off a dominant performance in their first victory of the year, a 28-0 shutout of E.E. Smith.
The Cardinals defeated the Patriots 49-3 at West when the teams played each other last season.
This matchup is going to be a battle between two offensive units with an abundance of explosiveness on the perimeter.
Jaylen Hewitt, the quarterback for the Patriots, leads the air-raid offense. In the first two games of the year, he has passed for six touchdowns and 450 yards.
Hewitt is supported by a sizable collection of receivers, including Sean Cartwright, Noah Anderson, Keegan Callahan and Jasiah Jones.
The ball is not in the air as frequently in the Cardinals' offense, but they’re equally explosive with a strong passing game and rushing attack.
Amaree Barber, a senior, and Amare Dorsey, a junior, have been the Cardinals' starting quarterbacks under a two-quarterback scheme.
While Dorsey has 123 passing yards and one touchdown, Barber has 151 passing yards and three touchdowns.
The run game is very prevalent in the Cardinals' offense as well. Demon June and DeMari Gantt both have seen time for the Cardinals at tailback.
In the first two games of the season, June and Gantt have combined to carry for roughly 300 yards and two touchdowns each.
In six consecutive seasons, the Cardinals have opened the regular season with at least three victories and zero losses. Since their 26-23 loss to New Bern in 2019, the Cardinals have not suffered a regular-season non-conference defeat.
