MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls soccer team dropped to 2-5 overall Tuesday in a 3-0 loss to Swansboro.
The Patriots held the Pirates (5-1-1) scoreless until the 23rd minute, but the visitors scored three straight before halftime to secure a comfortable lead.
West has lost three straight now, following a 2-0 defeat to East Carteret (5-4-1) on April 1 and a 5-0 loss to Jacksonville (6-0) on Thursday. It is fourth in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 2-4 record.
Reagan Baiotto scored twice in the match. She has a team-high 10 goals on the season. The senior forward exited the game briefly in the first half after colliding with West keeper Chloe Dunn.
Peyton Getsy scored the other goal, while Ashley Wedemann and Madison Fleck each had an assist.
The Pirates took 12 shots on goal, requiring nine saves from Maura Huber and Dunn. The Patriots only took shots on goal. Swansboro earned seven corner kicks and committed three fouls, while West took four corners and had seven fouls.
West will be at Northside-Jacksonville (1-4) on Tuesday.
