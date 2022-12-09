BEAUFORT — East Carteret earned a huge victory before it ever matched up with Trask, Northside-Pinetown and Swansboro on Tuesday in a home quad dual.
The Mariners will wrestle in style from here on out thanks to two mats gifted by the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Foundation. The mats were purchased for $25,000.
“It’s awesome,” East coach Harrison Smith said. “We are really appreciative. It’s a great situation having an organization like them in the county.”
The Big Rock Foundation has awarded a total of $1 million to area charities, schools and service organizations. This is the second consecutive year that the tournament’s donations have reached this benchmark.
Smith, with help from Principal Jay Westbrook, wrote a grant request to the Big Rock Foundation in the summer of 2021, it was approved in December, 2021, and after the purchase, they arrived this past summer.
Smith estimated the team’s original mat was more than 20 years old, having been used since the East wrestling program was reinstated in 2005 after a 24-year hiatus. The original program ran from 1973 to 1981.
“It was definitely showing its age,” he said. “It was scraped up.”
The new mats are a sight to behold in bold blue and yellow with “East” at the top and “Wrestling” at the bottom with an anchor emblem filling the middle.
“It looked great,” Smith said. “We got a lot of compliments from the other coaches. It’s good to have nice facilities and nice stuff for the kids. They were really excited to wrestle on them for the first time. They get to wrestle on new mats, and I’m happy for them.”
The new mats aren’t just great to look at, they’re highly functional as well, using an interlocking system instead of tape.
“It takes about half the time to set them,” Smith said. “Tape is tough to deal with. I used to joke that I’d almost rather go on the road and wrestle instead of dealing with the mats.”
------------------
The Mariners went 0-3 in their quad match to see their record drop to 2-6.
East was outmatched versus powerhouse Swansboro (8-0) in a 58-15 loss but held its own against 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference foes Northside-Pinetown (1-5) in a 36-33 setback and Trask (3-1) in a 57-15 defeat.
“We looked alright versus Northside and Trask,” Smith said. “We were pretty competitive with them. Swansboro is probably the class of their 3A conference with Croatan and West (Carteret) and Dixon. We, obviously, forfeited too much to win.”
The home team enjoyed a 5-2 advantage in matches won on the mat versus Northside but forfeited four matches to tie 6-6 with two going to a double forfeit.
Darius Jarvis (4-12) won his first varsity match by pin on the mat and Luke Cordier (5-9) in the 126-pound class, and Nery Resendiz-Garcia (10-8) also took victories by pin at 160 pounds.
Daniel White (11-3) toughed out a 3-2 decision over El Lee Roberts in the 220-pound match.
White also took an impressive 3-2 decision over Swansboro’s Brayden Cline and pinned Trask’s Devon Grainger.
Josiah Hynes (15-5) took a 9-2 decision over Trask’s Ian Bredemeier at 145 pounds, and Scottie Payton (3-9) captured his first varsity win on the mat by pinning Trask’s Jair Chavez-Gomez in the 170-pound class.
Here are results of the matches:
Swansboro 58, East Carteret 15
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Seamus Sullivan (S) win by forfeit.
120 – Paul Vaught (S) win by forfeit.
126 – Ayden Goodman (S) pin Darius Jarvis (EC).
132 – Estevan Sanchez (S) win by forfeit.
138 – Nickolas Baeza (S) win by forfeit.
145 – Klint Rhude (S) maj. dec. Josiah Hynes (EC), 9-1.
152 – Theodore Yager (S) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 4:27.
160 – Kordyn Su (S) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC).
170 – Iain Brice (EC) disq. over Jacob McEwen (S).
182 – Isaiah Payton (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Sean Kelly (S) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) dec. Brayden Cline (S), 3-2.
285 – Hyuga Doreus (S) win by forfeit.
------------------
Trask 57, East Carteret 15
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Ianna Taylor (T) win by forfeit.
120 – Trinitee Odom (T) win by forfeit.
126 – Levi Jaramillo (T) pin Darius Jarvis (EC).
132 – Christian Still (T) win by forfeit.
138 – Lauren Hall (T) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) dec. Ian Bredemeier (T), 9-2.
152 – Nicholas Johnson (T) pin Luke Cordier (EC).
160 – Donovan Bellamy (T) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC).
170 – Isaiah Payton (EC) pin Jair Chavez-Gomez (T).
182 – Darrel McIntyre (T) pin Iain Brice (EC).
195 – Asher Eason (T) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Devon Grainger (T).
285 – Antonio Dixon (T) win by forfeit.
------------------
Northside 36, East Carteret 33
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Jacob Robert (N) win by forfeit.
120 – Landon Shiver (N) win by forfeit.
126 – Darius Jarvis (EC) pin Landon Shiver (N).
132 – Double forfeit.
138 – Rylan Paul (N) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) win by forfeit.
152 – Luke Cordier (EC pin Ronan Lewis (N).
160 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) pin Nicholas Edwards (N).
170 – Austin Frazier (N) pin Isaiah Payton (EC).
182 – Augustas Vansant (N) pin Iain Brice (EC).
195 – Chase Wagnoner (EC) inj. time Javion O’Neal (N).
220 – Daniel White (EC) dec. El Lee Roberts (N), 5-2.
285 – Nicholas Jordan (N) win by forfeit.
