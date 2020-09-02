MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Parks and Recreation is doing its part to make sure teenage student-athletes have games to play this fall.
In order to continue the annual volleyball league put on in conjunction with Morehead City Parks and Recreation, it has moved games outdoors to the beach.
CCPR also usually hosts adult kickball in the fall and has added high school kickball this time around.
High school and middle school fall sports have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic until mid-November.
“We’re trying,” CCPR Program Coordinator Paul Stanley said. “Our goal is to provide something for these kids.”
Stanley noted there had been a huge response to the girls beach volleyball league. Registrations ended Tuesday for leagues that include ages 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14.
“Every time I open up the registration page, the numbers are bigger,” Stanley said. “We’ve had more than 50 sign up, and we can only see our side. We don’t know how many Morehead City Parks and Rec has signed up.”
All matches will take place at the Atlantic Beach Circle sand volleyball courts. The schedule has yet to be set.
After years of putting on adult kickball – the league has been going since 2005 – CCPR has added a high school league with games to be played on Wednesdays when students learn virtually. Students attend in-person learning the other four days of the week with one group attending Monday and Tuesday and the other half attending Thursday and Friday.
“We just want to get them outside, away from their computers,” Stanley said. “This league isn’t that competitive. We just want them to come out and have some fun, run around. It doesn’t take a lot of skill to kick and run.”
All high school students are eligible to participate. Registration is $25 per player and will be held until Wednesday, Sept. 9. All games will be played on the softball field at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport and take place beginning at 1:30 p.m. The league will run until Nov. 4.
“The response has been a little quiet thus far,” Stanley said. “We’ve been reaching out to teachers, coaches, youth group leaders. We just want to let the kids know about this opportunity.”
CCPR is also offering tennis classes this fall at Eastern Park in Smyrna.
Classes for the 8-10 age group will run 4-5 p.m., while classes for the 11-15 age group will go from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Both classes will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 15-Oct. 8.
The fee is $65 per person.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the tennis program will be limited to six participants to allow for proper social distancing.
Each participant should provide his or her own racquet and water for the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.