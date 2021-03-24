As I watch a thrilling NCAA Tournament with one upset after another, it reminds me of the wild county high school sports season.
Make no mistake, Croatan, West Carteret and East Carteret always enjoy plenty of success, both at the conference and playoff level, but the 2020-2012 campaign has been something else.
We’ve seen some things we’ve either never seen before, or it’s been quite some time.
The Croatan boys soccer team advanced to its first regional final in school history after winning its first-ever outright conference title in school history and has also set a school record for wins.
The West boys basketball team reached the regional final for the first time in 36 years, and were one overtime period away from advancing to the second state championship appearance in the 57-year history of the program.
This was the best county basketball season since Croatan came on the scene in 1998.
It’s the first time four teams advanced to the third round in the same season, the first time every team finished with a winning record and the first time five of the six finished in the top three of their respective conferences.
The East and West boys each won league titles, the Croatan girls were the runner-up in their league, and the Croatan boys and West girls took third apiece. The East girls placed fourth in their eight-team conference.
The six county teams went a combined 59-21 this year to register an almost 75% winning percentage.
Each of the three volleyball programs won league championships and went a combined 31-7 with an impressive 26-1 mark in conference play.
Croatan and West each swept their cross country league championship meets and continued to shine at the regional level with the Croatan boys winning and the girls finishing as the runner-up, the West girls taking second and the boys placing third. The Croatan boys went on to finish third in the state, while the girls took fifth.
Croatan and West also each swept their conference swimming title meets.
The Croatan and West boys each went on to claim the runner-up spot at the regional, while the Croatan girls finished third. The Croatan boys then ended up fifth in the state.
The county has amassed 14 league championships so far this school year and still has the following sports remaining: girls soccer, softball, football, girls and boys golf, girls and boys tennis, baseball, track and field, and wrestling.
Who knows what’s next?
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
