NEW BERN — The West Carteret girls basketball team ended the first half on a 21-4 run Monday in a 44-23 victory over New Bern.
The Patriots stopped a two-game slide and jumped above .500 at 5-4 thanks to a sweep of the Bears this season. They took a 54-29 win over New Bern in the first matchup.
The Bears dropped to 3-4 with the loss.
Kasey McCoury scored eight of her team’s points in the first quarter with West taking a 12-10 lead into the second period. She finished with 11 points and also had four rebounds and two assists. After the second quarter, the Patriots were comfortably in front with a 25-12 lead.
Skyler Setzer scored all seven of her points in the second quarter to spark the run with Jaden Lupton adding four points.
Lupton also had seven rebounds and two blocks, while Setzer had four rebounds and two steals.
Caroline Bayliss contributed eight points on 4-of-7 shooting and added 10 rebounds. Emma Baber scored just two points, but dished out six assists to go with three rebounds and two steals. Maura Huber had two points and four rebounds.
Kyla Brice led New Bern with nine points.
------------------
Two days earlier, West held a 29-28 lead at halftime of its tilt with the N.C. N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s Wayne Country Day before getting outscored 31-20 in the second half on its way to a 59-49 defeat.
The Chargers moved 8-2 on the year.
Patriot freshman Sam Huber scored in double figures for the first time in her career with a team-high 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting.
Jaden Lupton went for 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting and added eight rebounds and four steals.
Emme Baber chipped in with nine points to go with three rebounds and four assists. She ended the night going 5-for-6 from the foul line.
Maura Huber scored two points and pulled down five boards.
Jada Vanderhorst led WCD with a game-high 20 points, followed by Ja’kea with 19.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret 12 13 9 10-44
New Bern 10 2 6 5-23
WEST CARTERET (44) – McCoury 11, Baylis 8, Setzer 7, Lupton 6, S. Huber 2, M. Huber 2, Baber 2, Green 2, Graham 2, Morris 2.
NEW BERN (23) – Brice 9, Richardson 5, Graham 3, Johnson 2, Messer 2, Thrippleton 2.
------------------
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret.................... 13 16 9 11 - 49
Wayne Country.................. 12 16 16 15 - 59
WEST CARTERET (49) – S. Huber 13, Lupton 10, Baber 9, Frazier 6, McCoury 3, Baylis 2, M. Huber 2, Green 2, Moseley 1, Graham 1.
WAYNE COUNTRY (59) – Vanderhost 20, Brunson 19, Smith 8, Davis 8, Cox 4.
