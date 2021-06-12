CHAPEL HILL — Recent East Carteret graduates Bennie Brooks and Ellie Fulcher earned special recognition as two of only 35 student-athletes in the state honored for their outstanding sportsmanship as winners of the “Heart of a Champion” award.
The recognition is part of the program offered by the N.C. High School Athletic Association Student Services Division.
Brooks was nominated by East Carteret basketball and baseball coach Daniel Griffee, and Fulcher was nominated by East Carteret assistant principal Juanita Russell.
A three-sport standout (basketball, baseball, football), Brooks made his biggest mark on the hardwood, leading the Mariners to their second straight 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship with a 10-0 league mark.
The league Player of the Year averaged 24.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 54 percent from the floor.
A two-sport standout (swimming, basketball), Fulcher shined brightest in the pool where she was named the conference Swimmer of the Year after winning the 50 freestyle in 28.66 and the 100 freestyle in 1:04.
Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, there will not be a luncheon this year. However, the award winners were honored through the NCHSAA’s social media and online platforms in addition to receiving the awards.
N.C. Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company sponsors these awards. Mark Dreibelbis, NCHSAA Associate Commissioner and Director of Student Programs and Sports, Chiquana Dancy, administer the program.
Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition.
The students must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2020-2021 school year, have not been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers.
The students filled out an application questionnaire, and then a school official, such as the principal or athletic director, also provided an evaluation.
