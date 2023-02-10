MOREHEAD CITY — For the West Carteret girls basketball team, the celebration after beating Dixon on Thursday came well after the game’s final buzzer.
When the 47-26 win was over, the Patriots had come to terms with finishing second in the 3A Coastal Conference. League leader Swansboro was playing last-place White Oak that night after all.
Then as the Senior Night festivities were winding down, the news broke. White Oak had defeated the Pirates 34-26, giving the Patriots a share of the conference championship, the program’s second straight Coastal title.
“They certainly did us a favor,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “We finished the season the way we needed to, and I’m proud of the way they played. Now we just need to take what we’ve learned from every one of these games and stay in control of our own destiny.”
The Patriots (11-10 overall) had given up that control last week when it lost to Richlands. It was their only loss in the last eight games. They finished the regular season 7-3 in league play.
The parity of the conference has led to more than a few wacky final scores. Swansboro beat the Vikings 39-22 in the first game, but coaches have been adamant all season that “anyone can beat anyone in the (Coastal).”
“That’s actually true in this case,” Howell said. “We talked about it before the game briefly. We knew there was a chance, but we were really focused on finishing our own regular season schedule strong.”
The conference tournament is slated for next week, but there was still some question as to who would host the finals if Swansboro and West both advance. The consensus was that there would be a coin toss at some point on Friday to determine seeding. Both teams will have a bye in the first round.
The winner of the tournament will have the higher seed in the state playoffs which begin Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The Patriots took an early lead against the Bulldogs (8-13 overall) and never let it go, holding the visitors to just nine points in the first half. Dixon dropped to 2-8 in league play with the loss.
“Our defense really played well,” Howell said. “They took control early and held them to two baskets from the floor in the first half.”
On the other end of the court, West converted well early with 13 points in the first quarter and nine in the second to carry a 22-9 lead into halftime. The team’s largest lead of the night was 24 points in the fourth quarter.
“We shot 30 percent in the first half, which is the highest we’ve shot in the first half all year,” Howell said.
Although it was Senior Night, the program will only graduate one, forward Maura Huber. The remaining players are all slated to return next season as the program looks for a third straight conference title.
West’s conference championship last season was the program’s first since the 2014-2015 season.
Sam Huber and Chianne Jones both scored 10 points against the Bulldogs. Jones sank two of the team’s four three-pointers. Teiona Frazier scored nine points, Skyler Setzer had eight and Ella Graham finished with seven.
The Patriots shot 11-for-23 from the foul line, while Dixon finished 12-for-26 there. The Bulldogs got 46 percent of their total points from the charity stripe.
The visitors’ leading scorer was Emily Beckett with five points.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Dixon.......................................... 6 3 8 9 - 26
West Carteret........................... 13 9 12 13 - 47
DIXON (26) – Beckett 5, Grooms 4, O’Brien 4, Martin 3, Langston 3, Williams 2, Dugger 2, Parker 2, Tomlinson 1.
WEST CARTERET (47) – S. Huber 10, Jones 10, Frazier 9, Setzer 8, Graham 7, M. Huber 2, Giossi 1.
