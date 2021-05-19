PELETIER — Jared Fryar is now two-for-two in the Solid Rock Carriers Fast Five Late Model Series at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway after another dominant performance Saturday night.
The sequel act in the Solid Rock Carriers Fast Five Series played out very differently during the 100-lap feature race with a series of late-race cautions and a shootout to the finish. The result, however, was ultimately an encore presentation of the first with Fryar leading wire-to-wire and beating out Zach Lightfoot and Tim Allensworth for the win.
“Our car was really good,” Fryar said. “I don’t know if it was better than last time, but it was pretty good. My guys gave me a good car. I’ve been racing the past couple of weeks and it’s been tough, but I’m happy to be here and happy to race.”
The victory was not easy for Fryar. A series of incidents in the second half allowed Allensworth, who swept a doubleheader at Coastal Plains Raceway Park in Jacksonville a week earlier, to challenge Fryar on the outside. Fryar was able to prevail each time and drive away, but a caution with five laps to go when Chris Burns spun in turn two gave Allensworth one more shot.
“Tim seemed to be really good on that outside,” Fryar explained. “It was good racing with those guys. Luckily, I had a good restart there at the end. The last couple, I didn’t feel like I got a good jump on them, but there, we took off good and did what we had to do.”
Through two races at Carteret County Speedway in the Solid Rock Carriers Fast Five Late Model Series, Fryar has scored two poles, led 200 laps, won twice and banked $10,000. If he wins in the third round on Sunday, May 30, he will net a $2,000 bonus on top of the $5,000 for winning which would bring his season total to $17,000.
A series of incidents in the closing stages of the race swept up multiple competitors, including Burns, Jason York, Louis White, and Tyler Horne – all former Carteret County Speedway Late Model winners. Behind Fryar, the racing was full contact at times. Both the runner-up finisher, Allensworth, and the third-place finisher, Lightfoot, tangled during the race while a handful of other drivers got together without wrecking throughout the race.
“Had a pretty good car at the start of it,” Lightfoot said after his second-place finish. “Got into Allensworth there, didn’t mean to. Got freight-trained on a restart, got bunched up, made it three-wide, fell back to sixth, and was able to, with five laps to go, get up to second. I just got really tight, I don’t know what happened, and got into Allensworth again. I tried talking to him. I didn’t mean to get into him.”
Allensworth settled for a third-place finish but felt like he should have finished in the runner-up position.
“We had a good restart,” Allensworth said. “I didn’t want to see that caution with five laps to go. I knew I was going to get jacked up going into turn one. You could read the book before it was even written. We had a good run, should have finished second. I do believe Jared was just toying with all of us. It was fun on those restarts, driving with him. We’ll go him and fix it.”
T.J. Barron finished fourth, while Chris Burns rallied from a late-race spin to finish fifth.
The next round of the Solid Rock Carriers Fast Five Late Model Series will take place Sunday, May 30 during the Memorial Classic.
Other winners last Saturday were Travis Miller (Mini Stock), Duane Walker (Bomber), Steve Sullivan (U-CAR), Shane Irving (Legends), Tyler Smith (Street Stock), Sean Wales (Champ Kart), and Adam Mattice (Jr. Mini Cup).
‘Checkers or wreckers’
Brenton Irving had no intentions of giving up when his father, Shane Irving, passed him on the final lap of the 25 lap Legends feature on Saturday evening.
After the two drivers swapped the lead back-and-forth throughout the race, the elder Irving had taken the lead on the last lap. Brenton Irving, twice a winner already this season, adopted the “checkers or wreckers” mentality coming out of turn four to the checkered flag – and the result was the wrecker.
Shane Irving went on to win, while Brenton Irving crashed just feet away from the checkered flag.
“If we ain’t winning, we’re wrecking,” the younger Irving said. “It’s one or the other. What about Pops man? Great job. He just put on a great race.”
Shane Irving was ecstatic after his victory.
“First time I’ve done a burnout in a while,” the elder Irving said. “We struggled with this car. Brenton set the car up for me. I appreciate all the work he did on putting my car right so I could drive it. Great pass.”
Derek Burleson ended up finishing second, his career-best effort, while D.J. Murphy finished third.
Sullivan prevails in U-CAR thriller
After starting at the rear of the field, Steve Sullivan spent much of the U-CAR race mired in traffic. He was able to methodically race his way up through the field and run down race leader Curtis Lanier.
Sullivan stalked Lanier throughout much of the final 10 laps and was able to make his move in the closing laps, driving past Lanier for the lead and the win.
“I had a lot of fun,” Sullivan said. “I knew starting from the back, it was going to be a challenge for sure. It was definitely something that I was definitely looking forward to just to better my skills as a racecar driver. Hats off to Curtis, that was some hard racing right there. Really enjoyed the whole lot and appreciate all the fans for coming out.”
Sullivan’s daughter, Summer Sullivan, congratulated her father after finishing third herself earlier in the evening in the Jr. Mini Cup feature.
“He did such a good job,” Summer stated. “He went from the back to first place.”
Other races
Adam Mattice picked up his fifth consecutive win in the Jr. Mini Cup division, remaining undefeated on the season, with Carsyn Gillikin finishing second.
Sean Wales edged out teammate Tyler Foster in the Champ Kart feature.
Travis Miller won over Neil Mason in the Battlefield Tire Pros Mini-Stock race.
Duane Walker inherited the win in the Invida FN Bomber class after Andrew Warner was disqualified in postrace tech for not using stock parts. T
yler Smith scored his second consecutive victory in the Street Stock feature race.
The Memorial Classic at at BWCCS will feature the Solid Rock Carriers Late Models and the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club.
Here are complete results of all divisions last Saturday:
Solid Rock Carriers Late Models
1. Jared Fryar
2. Zach Lightfoot
3. Tim Allensworth
4. T.J. Barron
5. Chris Burns
6. Brandon Clements
7. Tyler Horne
8. Jason York
9. Dylan Newsome
10. Louis White
11. Chris Horton, Jr.
Battlefield Tire Pros Mini Stock
1. Travis Miller
2. Neil Mason
3. Andrew Jackson
4. Chad McCullen
5. Brantley Dawson
6. Andrew Deal
7. James Horner
8. Zac Reimer
9. Duane Walker
Invida FN Bomber
1. Duane Walker
2. Brad Blizzard
3. Ricky Heigl
4. Ricky Heigl, Jr.
5. Eddie Humphrey
6. Joey Vereen
7. Tyler Foster
8. Andrew Warner – DQ
U-CAR
1. Steve Sullivan
2. Curtis Lanier
3. Ricky Houser, Jr.
4. Abby Jolly
5. Dustin Jolly
6. William Slape
7. Morgan Odum
INEX Legends
1. Shane Irving
2. Derek Burleson
3. D.J. Murphy
4. Brenton Irving
5. Chris Smith
6. Scotty Benford
7. Roy Combs
Street Stock
1. Tyler Smith
2. Mike Cooper
3. Dennis Woehrle
4. Matthew Gurganus
Champ Kart
1. Sean Wales
2. Tyler Foster
3. Josh Eubanks
4. Mike Tyndall
Jr. Mini Cup
1. Adam Mattice
2. Carsyn Gillikin
3. Summer Sullivan
4. Mylah Provost
5. Alexis Steffan
6. McKayla Deal
7. Blaine Mattice
