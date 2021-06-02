MOREHEAD CITY — When Bryson Willis stepped up to the plate in the season opener against White Oak, he did so in a West Carteret uniform for the first time in nearly 14 months.
He showed how much he missed it in that first at-bat.
The senior began the year with a bang, hitting the first home run of his career.
“I couldn’t really ask for any better than that,” Willis said.
The Patriots went on to beat White Oak 6-5 thanks in part to Willis’ two-run backside bomb.
There wouldn’t be many more games like that one for a team that has fired out to a 7-0 start.
West got by Jacksonville 4-1 two weeks later.
The other five games in the 3A Coastal Conference have been decided by at least seven runs, including four by at least 10.
“The season is going pretty good,” Willis said. “To be honest, I didn’t think it was going to go this good.”
The Patriots have outscored its seven opponents 69-9 and outscored five opponents in league play to the tune of 50-4.
“The conference is down this year,” Willis said. “Coach has told us to expect some good competition when the playoffs start.”
Willis’ squad should get a pretty good draw when the postseason rolls around. West is currently No. 7 in the MaxPreps 3A rankings.
“I don’t think we’ve faced a pitcher who throws over 80 mph,’ Willis said. “But in that first (playoff) game – hopefully we will get a high seed, so hopefully it won’t be too bad of an adjustment. There are usually a couple of teams in the East that are hard to beat, so we’ll see.”
Hitting has certainly played a part in the Patriots’ success.
They are batting .403 as a team with 22 extra-base hits in seven games.
Willis ranks in the top three of six offensive categories, standing first in stolen bases (seven), second in both slugging (.857) and runs (nine), and third in average (.500), RBIs (seven) and on-base percentage (.625).
He also leads the team in hit by a pitch (two) and is tied for the team lead in walks (six).
“I’ve been pitched around a lot this year,” Willis said. “It’s not always been a lot of fun, but I’m hitting pretty well. We’re hitting really well as a team.”
Being on the field has been plenty of fun after more than a year away from the high school game. He was hitting .467 last season with two doubles and four RBIs when the coronavirus pandemic ended the year after just four games.
“I was so ready for this season,” Willis said. “That first game, it was amazing. I loved it.”
His offseason made him look forward to the spring season even more after dealing with injuries, including a torn quadricep in the fall.
“It took a while to heal” he said. “It took a couple of months. I could hit a little, but I couldn’t run.”
As a freshman, Willis helped the Patriots (16-9) advance to the third round of the 3A state playoffs for the first time in 12 years after earning a 3-2 win over South Johnston in the second round and also helped the squad win the 3A Coastal Conference with a 9-2 mark.
West (17-5) repeated as league champion in his sophomore campaign with a 9-1 record. He ranked second on the team with a .404 average and tallied 16 RBIs and 12 runs scored in 19 games.
Those kinds of numbers have helped him extend his career after high school at Wake Technical Community College.
“N.C. State is the ultimate goal,” Willis said. “That is where I want to eventually play. I’ve wanted to play there forever. It’s been a dream of mine.”
If he continues to hit the books like has in high school, Willis will have his pick of schools after his two-year stint at Wake Tech.
The son of a teacher, he’s shined in the classroom as much as he has on the diamond, sporting a 4.3 GPA as an honors student.
He’s considering a future law career.
Here are a few of Willis’ favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Hangover.”
Favorite TV Show: “Outer Banks.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Jason Aldean.
Favorite Song: “Hurricane” by Band of Heathens.
Favorite Book: “The Science of Hitting” by Ted Williams.
Favorite Team: Los Angeles Dodgers.
Favorite Athlete: Mike Trout.
Favorite Vacation: Cruises.
Favorite Hobby: Baseball, boating, fishing, and hunting.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”– Ricky Bobby.
Favorite Food: Bacon cheeseburger.
Favorite Drink: Pepsi.
Favorite Restaurant: It was Bistro Diners Club.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Home run in first at-bat my senior year.”
Favorite Teacher: My mom.
Favorite Sport: Baseball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Hitting alone and listening to music/celebrating the win eating with the team.”
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: Hunting and fishing sites.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: My family, Kenny Powers and Ricky Bobby.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Jarrett Hall, Ethan McLaughlin, Jaxon Ellingsworth, Brock Byrd, Al Morris and coach Michael Turner.
Items For A Deserted Island: Fishing rod, cast net, Pepsi, chips, gun.
