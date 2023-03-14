WILSON — The East Carteret girls soccer team captured its first win of the season Saturday in its fourth match of the spring campaign.
The Mariners moved to 1-3 with a thorough 8-2 victory over Wilson Christian Academy (2-3) in The Brittany Soccer Showcase.
“This was a very good experience overall for the entire squad,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “We love participating in The Brittany Soccer Showcase for many reasons. The facilities are outstanding, the level of competition is really high, and the organization makes every team feel welcome. It is a great experience for our girls.”
Tiana Staryeu and Kenliana Dixon each notched a hat trick, with Dixon also dishing out three assists. Sydney Roberson put up two goals, Cate Wolf contributed two assists, and Brynnleigh Thompson added an assist versus the N.C. Christian School Association team.
“The second game gave us the opportunity to tune up our offense,” Diaz said. “In the previous three games, all three of our goals had come off Sydney. We knew that it was just a matter of when our forwards would start producing, and our second game was it.”
Diaz also highlighted the defensive play of junior Emerson Tarr and sophomores Ashlyn Burney, Kayla Foster and Maggie Murray, as well as freshman keeper Jenna Jackson.
The Mariners fell 2-1 on Friday at The Brittany against Dash United (4-0) of the North Carolinians for Home Education Athletic Commission.
Roberson scored the team’s lone goal on a Staryeu assist.
“The team’s performance in the first game was good, but we conceded a cheap goal off one of their corner kicks, and that made us chase the game early,” Diaz said. “Our opponent had a much deeper roster, and they kept making subs every seven minutes or so to keep fresh legs on the field and keep their lead.
“What I liked the most about our performance in that game is that our girls never gave up on the score, and we actually scored toward the end of the game, but it was a bit late for a comeback.”
East will continue nonconference play this week by welcoming Swansboro (3-2-1) on Friday.
