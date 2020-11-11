MOREHEAD CITY — The Orange team is playing its best ball of the season just as the Big Rock Fall Baseball League is coming to a close this week.
Orange squeaked out a 7-6 victory over Red in the final week to win its fourth straight. It began the season with six consecutive losses.
“We’re getting hot at the end of the season,” Orange coach Ryan McLendon said after watching his team up its record to 4-6. “We’re not having a tournament, but if you end it thinking you could win a championship, that is the best you can do.”
Damon McAnallen had his second fine outing in the last three games, striking out nine in five innings while giving up two runs (one unearned) on three hits and four walks.
“He threw a gem,” McLendon said. “You couldn’t ask for much better than that. His pitch count got a little high, but he was ready to keep pitching. We had to take him out, but he did a fantastic job. He is on an absolute tear and has had a fantastic season.”
In his last outing, McAnallen took the mound in relief in the second inning and proceeded to strike out 11, walk two and give up one run on two hits in six innings in an 11-10 win over Marlin Blue.
And while McAnallen got the win, Jacob Montanye had the most impressive stat of the night, earning a no-pitch save. He took the mound with a 7-6 lead and two outs in the top of the sixth inning and picked T.J. French off third base to end the threat.
The Red squad had put up four runs in the top of the sixth, which ended the game due to the two-hour time-limit rule. A Jarrett Hall RBI triple and French RBI single highlighted the inning.
The Orange team broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth with five runs. The first three runs were a flurry of action with McAnallen scoring on a C.J. Garner sacrifice fly and Bryan Garner scoring on a throwing error on the same play. Jacob Gillikin then stole home to make it a 5-2 contest.
A wild pitch and groundout on the final out provided the last two runs of the inning with some question on the final run of the frame, but the Red team didn’t dispute the scoreboard that stood at 7-2 entering the sixth and final inning.
Red fell to 3-6-2 on the season, thanks to its third straight loss.
Here are results of the game:
BIG ROCK FALL BASEBALL
Team R H E
Red….….…100 014 x - 6 5 5
Orange…….200 05x x - 7 5 0
WP – McAnallen
LP – Ellingsworth
Red leading hitters: Sproul 2-4, run; French 2-4, 2 RBIs; Hall 1-3 (3B), RBI, 3 runs;
Orange leading hitters: Nelson 2-2, RBI, 2 runs; McAnallen 2-3, run; Frazier 1-2, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.