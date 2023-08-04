OCEAN — The season only officially started on Monday, but expectations for the Croatan boys soccer team are already sky high.
That’s what happens when a program finishes the previous season as the No. 2 team in the 3A east after finishing the two seasons prior as the No. 1 team in the 2A east.
The Cougars are coming into this fall in “all business” mode after a 15-5-2 finish and a fourth-round state playoff berth in 2022, but there is still a learning base to be laid as program turnover brings in a new group of players.
“Right now, it’s a lot of teaching about the culture of the program with the younger kids,” head coach Paul Slater said. “We’re going to be pretty young this year. We have four freshmen who are going to see significant minutes. It’s going to be a steep learning curve.”
Croatan had 33 players show up for the first official practice on Monday. The program graduated five seniors over the summer, including the top two scorers in Gavin Beaupre (27 goals, 20 assists) and Danny Metcalf (25 goals, 13 assists).
Additionally, the team will start this season without its top returning scorer Jack Melton (17 goals, 5 assists) who broke his leg in May and is not scheduled to return to the field until the midway point of the season.
That means the Cougars will start their schedule without those responsible for 69 of last year’s 87 goals.
“We’ll find the goals somewhere,” Slater said. “We definitely lost a lot, but we bring back plenty. We have seven starters returning, including three of our back four.”
Those returning three defensive starters are senior Ryne Martin, junior Ryan Berger and sophomore Tyler Thorpe.
Also back is senior goalie Eugene Wilson who split time in the net last year with James McCargo but will take the spot solo this fall.
The top returning scorers on the field will be juniors Jaden Hilliard who tallied five goals and seven assists last season, Angel De la Cuesta who had four goals and one assist and Berger who finished with three goals and one assists.
The four freshmen who will see substantial minutes on the field are Porter Beasley, Bennett Beaupre, Kannon McBride and Luke Padgett.
“They’ll all play farther up the field to start, help take some of the pressure off them,” Slater said.
The first-year varsity players won’t have much time to get comfortable before getting thrown into the fire. The Cougars will start with a slate of 12 nonconference opponents, including five with 16 or more wins last year.
The three toughest matchups are at home against Laney on Aug. 17, at Jacksonville on Aug. 31 and at First Flight on Sept. 21. Laney is coming off a 21-3-1 season with a fourth-round 4A state playoff berth, Jacksonville (18-8-2) as the 3A state championship runner-up and the team that knocked Croatan out of the playoffs, and First Flight (16-3-2) which was a 3A regional finals team.
The first game on the schedule is at home against Enloe on Friday, Aug. 11.
Croatan will have its hands full in a 3A Coastal Conference that put four teams in the playoffs last season, however, the program is also riding a 33-game winning streak in league play.
“Night in and night out, those (conference) teams are going to challenge and test each other,” Slater said.
Slater, now in his 17th season as head coach of the boys program, will be joined by assistant coaches Paul Payne, Jerry Simonette, Parks Warren and Scott McBride.
