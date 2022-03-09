WASHINGTON — A tough night at the plate sent the West Carteret softball team packing early on Friday at Washington.
The Patriots (1-1), coming off a 7-6 walk-off victory over Havelock on Feb. 28, only managed three hits against the Pam Pack (2-0). The game ended after six innings when the home team took a 10-run lead to satisfy the mercy rule.
West didn’t give up any big hits, just 12 singles. The big hitter for Washington was Laci Campbell who went 3-of-5 with an RBI and a run scored.
Saylor Gray, Hydee Kugler and Hannah Moseley each picked up a hit for the Patriots.
Kiersten Margoupis took the loss on the mound for West, pitching 3 2/3 innings with one strikeout, no walks and seven hits and three earned runs allowed. Abree Young pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief with four hits and three earned runs allowed.
Emma Orr pitched all six frames for Washington, recording strikeouts for more than half of her batters faced with 14.
West battled East Carteret (1-1) on the road Tuesday. Its next game won’t be until Wednesday, March 16, against the Mariners at home.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret....000 000 x - 0 3 5
Washington...130 231 x - 10 10 0
WP – Orr
LP – Margoupis
West Carteret leading hitters: Gray 1-3; Kugler 1-2; Moseley 1-3.
Washington leading hitters: Campbell 3-5, RBI, run; Eisenzimmer 2-4, 2 runs; Everett 2-4, 2 runs; Mizell 2-2, RBI, 3 runs; Chrismon 1-4, RBI; Pollock 1-4, 2 RBIs; Miller 1-4, run.
