MOREHEAD CITY — It’s always fun to start a new season off on the right foot.
That’s what the West Carteret girls soccer team did Wednesday, beating Northside-Jacksonville 8-0 at home to start its spring season 1-0.
“A great first win,” West coach Cory Noe said. “There’s not much you can complain about in a game like that. We’re fielding 22 on nights like this, so I was glad I was able to get everybody some minutes.”
The Patriots led 3-0 at halftime and scored five more goals in the second half to keep the energy high for all 80 minutes and secure their first shutout of the season.
“I really wanted to focus on not dropping a level, which can happen in a game like this,” Noe said. “They certainly did that. They kept pushing.”
The win also marked Noe’s first action as head coach. The seven-year assistant took over for longtime coach Matt Graham in the offseason.
“There’s a supreme amount of talent on this team, so they made me look great while I just shouted from the sidelines,” Noe said.
That talent was on full display early and often as the offense got goals from Sasha Baker, Mary Neal Rowland and Sam Huber in the first half. Baker and Rowland scored a little over 60 seconds apart in the 13th and 14th minutes, while Huber tacked on the third with four minutes and change before the break.
Huber was electric all game, taking more than half a dozen quality shots on goal and posting a hat trick. She scored her second goal off a beautiful cross from Baker in the 50th minute and then her third in the 78th.
“She’s a machine,” Noe said. “She had even more chances she could have converted, and those are going to drive her crazy because that’s the kind of competitor she is. I’ve never seen anyone want to win more than her.”
Baker added a second goal to her stellar night, this one off a free kick just outside the box in the 65th minute, and Rowland also added a second goal two minutes later.
Taner Alpert scored the first goal of the second half on an impressive chip shot that sailed right over the Northside keeper’s head.
The scoring onslaught came as a result of an increased preseason focus on an aggressive offense, which sometimes saw four forwards – usually Baker, Rowland, Huber and Ruby Parker or Maura Huber – advancing in sync.
“That’s what we want,” Noe said. “That can leave us open in the back, but we have a great center back in Emma Wade Langley and with her anchoring our back line, I’m confident we can handle that pressure.”
The Patriots’ back line didn’t get pressured often by the Monarchs, and keeper Chloe Dunn finished the game with three saves. Her best came on a breakaway in the first half where she came out of the net and dove for the ball. She even showed her sportsmanship, stopping to make sure the Northside striker who took a tumble was OK.
West will look to carry the momentum from the win over Northside (0-2) into a weekend of tougher competition. The Patriots battled Southern Nash on Friday and will take on J.H. Rose Saturday this week at neutral site Swansboro for the Battle at the Beach showcase.
Southern Nash was a 20-2-1 team last spring, and J.H. Rose is coming off a 12-7 season.
Next week, the Patriots will travel to Havelock on Tuesday.
Here are results of the match:
Northside-Jacksonville................... 0 0 - 0
West Carteret................................. 3 5 - 8
Scoring Summary
WC – Baker, 13th minute.
WC – Rowland, 14th minute.
WC – S. Huber 36th minute.
WC – Alpert, 47th minute.
WC – S. Huber (Baker assist), 50th minute.
WC – Baker, 65th minute.
WC – Rowland, 67th minute.
WC – S. Huber, 78th minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.