ROANOKE RAPIDS — Defense proved to be East Carteret’s undoing Tuesday night in a 6-2 third-round 2A state playoff loss to Roanoke Rapids.
The No. 6 seed Mariners (21-4) gave up four unearned runs thanks to three errors and saw their softball season end at 21-4.
“It was just one of those days,” Doug Garner said after his last game as the East head coach. “I hate it that we played our worst game of the season, but it happens to the best of them.”
Garner is stepping down as skipper after five years at the helm. He was looking to finally get past the third round in his last season.
The Mariners haven’t made it past the third round since 2008 when they earned a state runner-up finish. They fell in the third round to Princeton in both 2016 and 2017.
“That third-round monster reared its ugly head again,” Garner said.
East committed more than one error in a game only three times prior to the matchup with the No. 3 seed Yellowjackets (20-3). The club had just one error in its previous four games.
Despite a three-hour trip, the visitors started well, jumping out to a 2-0 lead after three innings of play.
Summer Nelsen drove in both runs, sending Ashlyn Guthrie to the plate each time with a double to centerfield in the first inning and a single to center in the third.
“They were at the top of their lineup going into the bottom of the fourth, and I thought ‘If we can get through this inning here, I’m going to feel pretty good about it,’ and we just didn’t make it through that inning,” Garner said.
Sophomore Kalicca Williams hit her 11th home run with a two-run shot to tie it up in the bottom of the fourth. Following a Sue Odom single and an error, Alana Mitchell hit a two-run single to give her side a 4-2 advantage.
Stella Bradford helped the Mariners get out of the inning with a double play at third when she made a catch and threw out a runner heading back to first base.
That type of defensive play wasn’t the norm.
Two errors in the fifth inning led to two more Roanoke Rapids’ runs.
“We ran into a good team with a pretty good pitcher, and then uncharacteristically, we couldn’t field the ball,” Garner said.
East totaled four hits in the last four innings, but each inning consisted of just one hit.
“Our bats went south after that,” Garner said. “We couldn’t string any hits together.”
Williams took the win on the mound, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits, striking out 11 and walking two.
The Mariners entered the contest on a 16-game winning streak with 11 of those victories coming by at least 10 runs. They had won the previous five games by a combined 82-9.
“The last few games we played in the regular season and the two playoff games, we didn’t really see playoff-caliber pitching,” Garner said. “And when I saw their girl warming up, I was a little concerned. She was throwing pretty hard.”
Nelsen took the loss on the mound, giving up six runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out seven and walking one.
She was one of seven seniors who played her last game in an East uniform. Six of them were starters.
“We had a great season,” Garner said. “If you would have told me we’d go 21-4 and make it to the third round, I would have taken it. I’m real proud of these girls.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
E. Carteret…...101 000 x - 2 7 3
R. Rapids….....000 420 0 - 6 8 0
WP – Williams
LP – Nelsen
R. Rapids leading hitters: Mitchell 2-3, RBI; Williams 2-3 (HR), 3 RBI, run; Odom 1-3, run; Summerlin 1-3; Coley 1-3, RBI; Wilson 1-3.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Nelsen 2-3 (2B), 2 RBI; Guthrie 2-3 (2B), 2 runs; Oden 1-3; Golden 1-3; Gillikin 1-4.
