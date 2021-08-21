MOREHEAD CITY — Starting the season 0-2 wasn’t what left West Carteret volleyball coach Michael Turner so disappointed on Thursday.
It was watching his team not play to its potential in the 3-2 defeat at home to South Lenoir. The Patriots had the opportunity to grab the win – they even led 10-9 in the fifth set to 15 points – but there were just too many mistakes in the 25-18, 20-25, 25-15, 25-27, 15-11 loss.
It was hard not to notice the absence of injured juniors Megan Kenon and Maddie Mansfield, but Turner wasn’t granting his squad any bailouts.
“It had nothing to do with (not having) Megan or Maddie. It had to do with inconsistencies,” he said. “We were on our heels a lot, out of position a lot. We stood and watched a lot. South Lenoir made less made mistakes than we did, and they won.”
The win marked South Lenoir’s second match of the season, following a 3-1 victory over Swansboro. The 2A Blue Devils (2-0) put up a 5-4 record in 2020.
“(West is) a great team,” South Lenoir coach Lisa Smith said. “I’m very proud of our girls. As long as we play together as a team and keep fighting, we can do wonderful things. Are we perfect? No. But they know to be successful, they have to play together. We didn’t do that in the third set, but they got it together and had a phenomenal last two sets.”
The Patriots looked dominant in the third set, pulling away early and finishing with a 10-point lead with big kills from Grayson Edwards, Courtney Tyndall and Cayman Montgomery. They never found the run they were looking in set four, however, overcoming a trio of three-point deficits until the visitors took advantage of back-to-back mistakes to push a fifth set.
“We could have passed the ball better,” Turner said. “When the sets got close, our passes were in the net or 20 feet off. We didn’t want the ball at us when the game was on the line. We just didn’t make the plays we needed to or adjust to what South Lenoir was doing.”
West called two timeouts in the fifth set in an attempt to take back the momentum South Lenoir after it overcame a 5-2 deficit. The first came after two straight errors gave the Blue Devils an 8-7 lead, and the other followed a serve-return error that gave the visitors the third point in a five-point run with Gracie Howard serving.
Courtney Tyndall gave the Patriots a brief glimpse of life with a kill to make it 14-11, but a dig that glanced out of bounds drove in the final nail of the loss.
“I felt like we had opportunities, and we just didn’t capitalize,” Turner said. “We had too many points in the middle of a set where we were worried about the last point. It’s a growing pain. They seem to get better each day, but today just wasn’t it.”
West will look to get on the right track Tuesday with a visit from East Carteret.
