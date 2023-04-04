OCEAN — The Croatan girls lacrosse team checked off a major 3A box on Saturday with a 15-5 victory over Northwood at home.
The Cougars (8-2) are the top-ranked non-4A, non-NCISAA team in the east division, with the next four best teams all on their regular season schedule this spring.
They have already defeated First Flight 11-8 on March 21 and have J.H. Rose and Terry Sanford on the schedule this week.
While the state playoffs will be split between 4A teams and 1A/2A/3A teams, the girls lacrosse rankings are open classification. The top five non-4A, non-NCISAA teams in the east are all 3A programs.
The Cougars are ranked No. 13 overall and No. 1 in the division, First Flight (6-2) is No. 22 overall and No. 2 in the division, Northwood (6-4) is No. 23 overall and No. 3 in the division, J.H. Rose (5-3) is No. 29 overall and No. 4 in the division and Terry Sanford (4-5) is No. 32 overall and No. 5 in the division.
The Cougars were slated to visit J.H. Rose on Tuesday and will host Terry Sanford on Thursday. They also have a second Coastal/Northeastern Coastal game scheduled against First Flight on April 21.
Croatan led 10-4 at halftime of the Northwood game and outscored the Chargers 5-1 in the second half.
Lauren Hayden led in scoring points with six goals and six assists, Kate Wilson led in goals with seven, and Graci Pickler and Audrey Kirkwood each scored a goal.
In the net, Devan Maready tallied 15 saves.
Northwood’s top scorer was Grace Costa with two goals. Chargers goalie Silvy Hopp made six saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.