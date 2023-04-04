Lauren Hayden

Lauren Hayden scores six goals and dishes six assists for the Cougars on Saturday in the 15-5 win over Northwood. (Zack Nally photo)

OCEAN — The Croatan girls lacrosse team checked off a major 3A box on Saturday with a 15-5 victory over Northwood at home.

The Cougars (8-2) are the top-ranked non-4A, non-NCISAA team in the east division, with the next four best teams all on their regular season schedule this spring.

They have already defeated First Flight 11-8 on March 21 and have J.H. Rose and Terry Sanford on the schedule this week.

While the state playoffs will be split between 4A teams and 1A/2A/3A teams, the girls lacrosse rankings are open classification. The top five non-4A, non-NCISAA teams in the east are all 3A programs.

The Cougars are ranked No. 13 overall and No. 1 in the division, First Flight (6-2) is No. 22 overall and No. 2 in the division, Northwood (6-4) is No. 23 overall and No. 3 in the division, J.H. Rose (5-3) is No. 29 overall and No. 4 in the division and Terry Sanford (4-5) is No. 32 overall and No. 5 in the division.

The Cougars were slated to visit J.H. Rose on Tuesday and will host Terry Sanford on Thursday. They also have a second Coastal/Northeastern Coastal game scheduled against First Flight on April 21.

Croatan led 10-4 at halftime of the Northwood game and outscored the Chargers 5-1 in the second half.

Lauren Hayden led in scoring points with six goals and six assists, Kate Wilson led in goals with seven, and Graci Pickler and Audrey Kirkwood each scored a goal.

In the net, Devan Maready tallied 15 saves.

Northwood’s top scorer was Grace Costa with two goals. Chargers goalie Silvy Hopp made six saves.

