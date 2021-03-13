BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls soccer team unearthed a couple of big finds this offseason in a new practice field and a talented group of newcomers.
The Mariners have been working out at Eastern Park in Smyrna with five impressive freshmen taking part.
“They look really good on the field,” coach Antonio Diaz said. “We have high expectations.”
Kenliana Dixon, who shined during the basketball season, and Kate Wolf, younger sister of former East soccer standout Aidan, headline the freshmen. Wolf’s father, Karl, is also a new addition to the team as an assistant coach.
“He coached them last year when they were eighth-graders,” Diaz said. “They won the conference at Beaufort Middle School, so he’s a great asset, because he already has great relationships with them.”
East usually works out behind the football field, but weeks of steady rain rendered its playing surface nearly useless. The football practice field also isn’t an option because football is playing this spring in the pandemic amended schedule.
“We drove around two weeks ago when practice started and looked at Freedom Park, Beaufort Middle, but Eastern Park was the best,” Diaz said. “It’s an amazing field. On this side of the county, it’s the best I have ever seen. We’ve been practicing on it pretty much every day.”
Diaz won’t have to depend entirely on his new freshman class thanks to a 10-player junior class. Most of that group played extensively as freshmen two years ago when the Mariners recorded a school record for wins at 19-5 and advanced to the third round of the 1A playoffs.
“They have a lot of experience,” Diaz said. “I almost look at this as a two-year project. because we’ll have 10 seniors next year and five sophomores. If those two groups can click, we’ve got a really good team this season and next.”
The junior group includes Caroline Harrison, Meredith Brooks, Samantha Mason, Charlotte Bickley, Samantha Lewis, Adrianna Seder, Ella Hamilton, Kendalyn Dixon and Ashley Popp.
Breslyn Studebaker is the lone senior on the club and brings a wealth of talent and experience. She dished out a team-high 14 assists as a sophomore and scored nine goals.
“She is a great captain and a great soccer player,” Diaz said. “She is close in age to the juniors, and that group has been playing together since they were 9 or 10. They are a wonderful group, they are very coachable, are hard workers and have a good soccer IQ.”
Sophomores Bethany Arnold and Brianna Mintz will also supply help on defense.
East was extraordinarily hard hit by the cancellation of last season after just one game.
Emy Cloutier and Gracie Somers didn’t get to play their senior seasons after combining to produce 133 goals in three seasons, which accounted for 56 percent of the team’s total goals (238) during that time and 43 percent (62) of the team’s total assists (146).
Katy Willis, a standout defender, also lost her senior season.
“We lost three amazing seniors,” Diaz said. “It was tough. They played one game, and they shut it down. It was heartbreaking.”
Diaz is in the same boat as a lot of coaches in the state as he leads both the boys and girls programs. He’s coached both teams over the past two weeks as the boys season ended and the girls season began.
“It’s been really crazy, like 13- to 14-hour days every day,” he said. “Trying to coordinate practices and games, determining eligibility, doing the paperwork. And I’m busy teaching.”
And to throw another item in the mix, Diaz is preparing to get married in June.
The Mariners will begin the season Monday at home versus Pender and then welcome Richlands on Wednesday.
