If you asked me a month ago about the possibility of high school football moving to the spring, I would’ve given it a 10 percent chance.
If you ask me today, I’m giving it a 90 percent chance.
Who are we kidding?
It’s July 8 and they can’t even practice with a ball.
Do we really think they’re going to be playing games in 44 days?
How does that happen?
During a five-day period from June 4-8, the state averaged 704 coronavirus hospitalizations. During a five-day period from July 2-6, the state averaged 948 coronavirus hospitalizations.
Take a guess what those numbers are going to look like from Aug. 6-10.
It’s only going to get worse.
Why would the numbers go down?
We’re not going back to a shelter-in-place order, and people seem incapable of doing the bare minimum like wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands.
I remember reading “The Greatest Generation” books years ago and discovering all the things those folks sacrificed. And then I look at us today, and I’m confident their title is going to remain intact.
If you were to transport us back to the 1940s and ask us to turn off our lights at night due to the German U-boats off the coast, we’d probably refuse because “I’m free and you’re not the boss of me.”
Holding traditional school in the fall even looks iffy right now, much less conducting a high-contact physical sport like football.
There are a dozen school systems in the state that haven’t allowed summer workouts yet and won’t until the end of this month.
That’s not a good sign.
Wake County added about 3,000 coronavirus cases over a three-week period from June 16-July 6. Mecklenburg County reported 430 cases last Friday – the biggest single day increase since the county’s first case in March.
How are they playing football in those places in six weeks?
And it’s not just the metropolitan counties.
On Monday, the Spring Creek Gators football twitter account announced that Wayne County Public Schools has decided to shut down summer workouts through July.
So let’s just go ahead and call it.
Move football to the spring and baseball to the fall.
At this point, it looks inevitable.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
