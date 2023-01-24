BAYBORO — The East Carteret wrestling team placed fifth out of seven teams Saturday in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference tournament.
The Mariners scored 77 points to fall short in a battle for third. Northside-Pinetown put up 86.5 to take third, followed by Lejeune with 83.
Pamlico won the tournament with 147 points. followed by Trask with 124. Southside outlasted Pender for fifth by a 56-54 outcome.
Daniel White and Josiah Hynes captured championships for East.
After receiving a bye in the first round of the 220-pound bracket, White (34-5) pinned Northside’s El Lee Roberts (16-11) in the semifinal and Pamlico’s Tyler Stevens (33-12) in the final.
White hit the 100-win mark in his career earlier in the week.
Hynes (38-10) also received a bye, then pinned Northside’s Davis Polk (1-8) in the semifinal and toughed out a 5-2 decision over Trask’s Nicholas Johnson (26-9) in the 145-pound final.
Two Mariners fell in the finals to take runner-up finishes.
Luke Cordier (14-19) suffered an 8-5 decision loss to Lejeune’s James Miller (19-12) in the 152-pound final, and Darius Jarvis (10-28) was pinned by Pamlico’s Elijah Dacuyan (32-13) in the 126-pound final.
Cordier received a bye in the first round and took a 10-8 decision over Pamlico’s Isaiah Mewborn (17-18) in the semifinal.
Jarvis received a bye and then pinned Northside’s Faithful Fulcher (11-9) in the semifinal.
Nery Resendiz-Garcia (23-20) finished fourth in the 160-pound division. After receiving a bye, he fell by a 5-2 decision to Pamlico’s Shawn Richards (28-15) in the semifinal, then beat Lejeune’s Dayton Leland (8-9) by a 7-5 decision in the consolation semifinal before getting pinned by Northside’s Austin Frazier (18-6) in the third-place match.
