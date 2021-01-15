JACKSONVILLE — A shorthanded West Carteret girls basketball team gave a spirited effort Wednesday in its season opener but fell 57-49 to Jacksonville.
Missing three players for a variety of reasons, the Patriots trailed by just one at halftime but were outscored 33-26 in the second half.
West didn’t attempt a free throw until the fourth quarter and then went 9-of-16 (56 percent) in the final frame. The Cardinals went 3-of-6 from the foul line through the first three quarters and then shot 13-of-22 in the fourth to finish 16-of-28 (57 percent).
Sydney Roberson scored all of her career-high 12 points for West in the second half, followed by Jayden Lupton who also set a career high with nine points, including six in the second quarter.
Cayman Montgomery scored seven points before suffering an injury early in the second quarter, and Annie Fitzpatrick also put up seven points.
Jill Peterson led Jacksonville with 16 points, followed by Ama Baldwin with 12.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret............... 11 12 8 18-49
Jacksonville.................. 6 18 12 21-57
WEST CARTERET (49) – Roberson 12, Lupton 9, Montgomery 7, Fitzpatrick 7, Hester 4, Beaver 4, Baylis 4, Moseley 2.
JACKSONVILLE (57) – Peterson 16, Baldwin 12, Spicer 9, Lowe 6, Flatt 5, Jackson 5, Cabaniss 2, Vanderburg 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.