MOREHEAD CITY — Six games in 12 days certainly wasn’t too much for the East Carteret girls basketball team.
After a 49-36 victory at West Carteret on Friday, the Mariners are 8-0 and ready for a much-deserved two-week break.
East also played and won games on Nov. 29, Nov. 30, Dec. 2, Dec. 5 and Dec. 8, outscoring its last six opponents a combined 311-214. It came into the game on Friday fresh off a 52-37 tilt over Havelock.
At West (3-4), the Mariners led 25-17 at halftime and survived a third-quarter, Patriot rally to complete the sweep over their county rival. They won the first game at home 48-32.
“They’re a good team, and they’re well-coached,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “We expected them to play tough. We’re just glad we were able to hit some shots.”
The Mariners sank eight three-pointers, including four from Sydney Roberson and three from Tanzania Locklear who combined for 36 points. Locklear led all scorers in the game with 22. The junior guard has hit the 20-point mark in every game this season.
East led by double figures for most of the game, but the momentum almost swung the home team’s way late in the third quarter when the Patriots ripped off eight straight points.
Teiona Frazier hit a putback to start the run, followed by a layup from Skyler Setzer, a runner in transition from Ella Holmes and a jumper from Setzer to close the scoring gap to 29-27.
“I was proud of the girls for the way they fought,” West coach Lindsey Howell said.
After a timeout, East got back on track with back-to-back three-pointers from Roberson and Locklear. Hailey Grady sank a layup at the start of the fourth to get her team back to a 10-point lead.
“It’s the game of basketball,” Sacoco said. “There’s going to be runs. You can’t let those runs affect your composure, and the girls didn’t tonight. I’m proud of them for staying together and taking the open looks they got.”
East went on another seven-point run in the fourth to built its biggest lead of the night, 44-29. The strong finish was a far cry from the offense’s 0-for-6 start from the floor.
“I’m happy with where we are as a team, but there is still a lot of work to do,” Sacoco said. “We still need zero turnovers, and I want us shooting at 100 percent. The girls want that, too. We’ll keep working to meet that goal.”
The Mariners shot 7-for-14 from the foul line, while West went 3-for-4 there.
West only had one offensive answer to East’s tandem scorers. That was Frazier who went for 18 points, including two three-pointers. She and Locklear went toe-to-toe a few times in the game, trading crucial buckets.
When Locklear sank a midrange jumper in the second quarter to put East up 20-10, Frazier snapped a seven-minute scoring drought for West with a trey off the left corner.
When Frazier drove to the basket for a contested layup in the third quarter, Locklear answered with a bucket and-one from the foul line.
Locklear is averaging 25.3 points per game to lead her team, while Frazier leads West with 13.9 points per game.
Next up for the Patriots will be a home game against Kinston on Tuesday. They’ll be looking for a repeat from the 37-34 win over the Vikings on Nov. 22.
East won’t play again until Thursday, Dec. 22, in a Christmas tournament at South Central.
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret....................... 13 12 10 14 - 49
West Carteret........................ 4 13 10 9 - 36
EAST CARTERET (49) – Locklear 22, Roberson 14, Grady 7, Shelton 3, Walker 3.
WEST CARTERET (36) – Frazier 18, Setzer 6, Graham 5, Holmes 4, Jones 3.
