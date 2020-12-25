MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team is hoping to leave the 3A Coastal Conference in style.
The Patriots will play in this version of the league for the last season before realignment. They took third in back-to-back campaigns before finishing fifth last season in the six-team conference.
“We have high expectations. We just have to meet them,” West assistant coach Cory Noe said. Noe is filing in during the break as head coach Lindsey Howell returned to her home state of Kentucky for the holidays.
The West coaching staff’s confidence is partly due to a deep, talented and experienced roster.
“We have 11 on varsity, and we feel like every single one of them can play and contribute and there isn’t much dropoff,” Noe said. “We have talent in every spot.”
The core of a squad that went 9-15 overall and 3-7 in the league is a four-senior rotation made up of players entering their third year at the varsity level.
Cayman Montgomery averaged 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 blocks. Kiki Hester put up 6.3 points and 3.5 steals per game. Caroline Beaver averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. And Annie Fitzpatrick added 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
“We’re pretty excited about the team as a whole but especially this crop of seniors,” Noe said. “These girls have been getting big varsity minutes since 10th grade and playing together for a while, so there is some continuity there.”
Montgomery and Beaver provide firepower from beyond the arc with Montgomery hitting 34 three-pointers in 24 games, followed by Beaver with 18. Kasey McCoury also returns after hitting 12 treys as a sophomore.
“We can put three or four shooters on the floor,” Noe said. “We have a lot of guard depth and can spread the floor. I feel like we can hurt teams a lot of different ways, because we can shoot or drive to the basket, and we can go big or go small.”
McCoury was one of four sophomores who received significant playing time, joining Adrianna Rhodes, Jayden Lupton and Emme Baber.
Rhodes led the way with 5.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game, but she has since transferred. The Patriots also lost Mackenzie Reed to graduation. She led the team in scoring (11.1) and steals (4.0) while ranking third in rebounds (5.9).
“Those were two big cogs in the rotation,” Noe said. “But we have a group coming up from JV that did well in conference, and the competitiveness in practice has been big. You can’t be complacent on this team because one through five isn’t nailed down. You have to compete to get playing time.”
Sydney Roberson, Caroline Baylis, Hannah Moseley and Maddie Mansfield make their way up from a junior varsity outfit that went 7-1 in conference play.
The other optimism for leaving the Coastal with a conference title comes from the hopes that Jacksonville has finally run out of talent.
The Cardinals went 41-1 in the league over the last four seasons to capture four straight titles but lost Kelly Luck, Kennedy Tod-Williams and Mia Tucker to graduation. Those three accounted for 47.5 of the team’s 62.1 points per game last year, 20.6 of its 35.1 rebounds, 8.5 of its 12.1 assists and 13.4 of its 20.6 steals.
Tod-Williams is now playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels, while Luck plays for UNC-Pembroke.
Jacksonville went 98-15 overall during the past four seasons with a state runner-up finish and two trips to the east regional final.
“Jacksonville graduated an immensely talented class,” Noe said. “We’ve had to face some brutal teams in this conference like Jacksonville and Havelock, teams with collegiate talent. The conference is always tough.”
West won just three of its seven league games last season but proved competitive, dropping four apiece by single digits with those four losses coming by a combined 23 points. The Patriots were 7-10 overall before going 2-5 in their final seven games.
“The most frustrating thing is we lacked consistency,” Noe said.
West will begin the season on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Pamlico for its lone nonconference game and then travel to Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jan. 12 and Swansboro on Friday, Jan. 15 before finally playing on its home court on Tuesday, Jan. 19 against White Oak.
