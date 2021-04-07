BEAUFORT — The only thing more impressive than Jacob Nelson’s 97-yard fumble return for a touchdown late in East Carteret’s 35-14 win over North Edgecombe may have been his coach’s sideline sprint.
B.J. Frazier looked like he was in his Appalachian State wide receiver days as he took a lead on his sophomore standout as they both shot down the field like they had been fired out of a cannon.
“I didn’t know B.J. could run that fast,” Nelson said with a laugh. “He beat me down there and back.”
Frazier had plenty reason to be excited.
Things were getting tight as the Mariners held a 22-14 lead with less than five minutes to go, and the defense was on its heels as North Edgecombe faced first-and-goal at the 8.
Nijel Eatmon rushed for 2 yards to make it second-and-goal at the 6. On the next play, he tried to find room on the outside, but Nelson ripped the ball away and sprinted nearly the length of the field down the far sideline. Cris Herrera split the uprights on the PAT, and there was breathing room for the Mariners with a 29-14 lead at the 3:40 mark.
“I was just maintaining the edge like I was supposed to,” Nelson said. “(Defensive lineman) Aiden (Richardson) held his gap, so he bounced it back outside, I wrapped him up and stripped it, and I was gone.”
Nelson said he was anxious about the play because on previous runs, Eatmon, who went for 161 yards on 28 carries, got to the outside to gain big yardage.
Nelson’s other touchdown in the game wasn’t as impressive, but it was hardly anything to sneeze at as he registered the first receiving score of his career.
He tiptoed the right sideline in the end zone with 4:22 to go in the first half, and though the ball hit the grass when he fell, he was credited with a 28-yard stretching touchdown catch from Adam McIntosh.
“I just tried to get my feet inbounds before I fell,” he said. “I think they counted it because I had possession for a second in the end zone. Right when he hit me in the back, I dropped it, but they gave it to me.”
Nelson has mostly played running back in his sophomore campaign, racking up 334 yards and six touchdowns on 33 carries in four games – he missed the 25-13 victory over Richlands.
He split time between quarterback and running back as a freshman but did catch seven passes for 111 yards. He totaled 680 yards and six touchdowns.
His production this year has helped his team rocket to a 5-1 mark. East won just three games last season.
“I thought we were going to be a little better, but I didn’t expect it to be this much better,” Nelson said. “Hanging with Southwest (Onslow) was really surprising. I wouldn’t have thought we could have done that at the beginning of the year.”
The Mariners trailed 28-20 in the third quarter versus the three-time defending Coastal 8 Conference champion Stallions before falling 48-26.
“We just got tired,” Nelson said. “They have 60 players and we have 28, and most of our 11 plays offense and defense.”
The Beaufort squad had lost to Southwest Onslow by an average margin of nearly 43 points in the previous three seasons, falling by an average score of 60-18.
East looked more like a junior varsity squad last season with 19 underclassmen on a 32-player roster that went 3-9.
“I was expecting it to go a whole lot better,” Nelson said. “They had been so good for so long, ever since I’ve been watching them. I was expecting it to be real good, and then it was not real good.”
The Mariners didn’t just lose nine games, they lost them with authority, giving up at least 42 points in every loss while scoring more than 14 only once in those defeats. The team dropped its nine games by an average score of 52-9.
“Last year was real difficult,” Nelson said. “We were all real young. It seemed like every team scored 50 on us. It was not very fun. It was hard to practice knowing we weren’t very good. This year, it just seems like everyone is more explosive, taller, stronger, faster.”
Players have needed that extra muscle after playing five games in 18 days. East has needed to play a game every four days to get its full schedule in by April 9 following quarantines earlier this season by Richlands and Trask.
“It’s hard, you get one good day of practice and then a walk through and then we are playing a game,” said Nelson, who has gained 20 pounds of muscle since last season. “It’s impressive, though. Coaches have to come up with a game plan for the next game the night of a game. We’re all real sore after these games.”
A standout student with a 3.5 GPA, Nelson shines in three sports, including baseball and basketball. He said baseball is his first love, and his dream is to play at East Carolina.
Here are a few of Nelson’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Sandlot.”
Favorite TV Show: “Saved by the Bell.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Ben 10.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Luke Combs.
Favorite Song: “Talladega” by Eric Church.
Favorite Book: Big Friendly Giant by Roald Dahl.
Favorite Team: The Washington Football Team.
Favorite Athlete: Yadier Molina.
Favorite Vacation: Family vacation at Lake Anna, Va.
Favorite Hobby: Hunting.
Favorite Subject: Anything on the CTE hall with Zack Davis and Jason Salter.
Favorite Quote: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”– Ricky Bobby.
Favorite Food: Steak.
Favorite Drink: Dr. Pepper.
Favorite Restaurant: Musashi.
Favorite Season: Spring.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Beating Pender for the conference championship last year in basketball.”
Favorite Teacher: Zack Davis is my captain at East, Lindsey Fodrie at Down East Middle School.
Favorite Sport: Baseball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Hanging out with Adam McIntosh before the games. I go to McDonald’s with Bennie Brooks and Thomas Wallace after.
Favorite Website/App: YouTube.
Favorite follow on Twitter/Instagram: Deer Meat for Dinner.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Kenan Gillikin, Ethan Sparks, Cale Guthrie, Bodie Goodwin and Tilton Nestor.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Adam McIntosh, Mason Rose, Charles Matheka, Bennie Brooks, Cris Herrera and coach Harrison Smith.
Items For A Deserted Island: Water, fishing rod, hatchet, 12 gauge and radio.
