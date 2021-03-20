CAMP LEJEUNE — East Carteret cruised to a victory in its boys tennis season opener Wednesday with an 8-0 win over Lejeune.
The Mariners had little trouble with the Devil Pups with just one match proving competitive.
Jack Nowacek fought off Micah Paquin with a 7-5 win in the first set of the No. 1 singles match before taking the second set with ease in a 6-0 triumph.
Logan Pilcher discovered little resistance in No. 2 singles, winning 6-3, 6-1 over Cyril Reyes.
No. 3 Evan Fullwood, No. 4 Wyatt Nowacek and No. 5 Greg McCoy didn’t give up more than one game in a set in their straight-set victories.
Wyatt Nowacek and Fullwood got past Alexander Manzanet by an 8-3 score in the No. 1 doubles match.
Chase Lewis and Gabe Mayo defeated Joses Rod and Ewan Frazier to the tune of 6-2 in the No. 2 doubles contest.
East will next take on Croatan on Wednesday at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.
Here are results of the match:
East Carteret 8, Lejeune 0
Singles
No. 1: Jack Nowacek (EC) def. Micah Paquin (L), 7-5, 6-0.
No. 2: Logan Pilcher (EC) def. Cyril Reyes (L), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3: Evan Fullwood (EC) def. Alexander Manzanet (L), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4: Wyatt Nowaceck (EC) def. Joses Rod (L), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 5: Greg McCoy (EC) def. Ewan Frazier (L), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Chase Lewis (EC) win by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1: Evan Fullwood/Wyatt Nowacek (EC) def. Micah Paquin/Alexander Manzanet (L), 8-3.
No. 2: Chase Lewis/Gabe Mayo (EC) def. Joses Rod/Ewan Frazier (L), 6-2.
