JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret football team took an 8-0 lead over Jacksonville on Friday but failed to score again.
The Cardinals put up 38 unanswered points to cruise to a 38-8 win.
West fell to 1-2 on the season while Jacksonville stayed perfect at 3-0.
The Patriots will look to break even next Friday when it welcomes East Carteret (0-3) in the Mullet Bucket.
