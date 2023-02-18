SWANSBORO — The West Carteret girls basketball team must have felt like it was in a bad dream on Friday and one it had been in before.
The Patriots lost 51-33 at Swansboro in the 3A Coastal Conference Tournament final in a game that resembled their first against the Pirates earlier this season.
In that game on Jan. 13, the Patriots (12-11 overall) watched a close game with Swansboro (13-7) melt away to a 10-point loss after a string of fouls, including a technical, snatched the momentum away from them.
The tournament final followed a similar script, with fouls getting the best of West to give Swansboro a crucial edge and the top seed from the conference for the state playoffs that start Tuesday.
“We let it get in our heads,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “That’s a tough momentum swing to come back from, especially with a young team.”
West only trailed by five early in the fourth quarter when it was called for a foul and subsequent technical.
Swansboro’s McKay Morris sank all four shots, and on the following Pirate possession, banked the fourth of her five three-pointers on the night. She finished with 25 points.
“I was very impressed with her,” Swansboro coach Kim Miller said. “She is our engine. When she’s under control, we’re able to put a lot together.”
The two teams split the regular season conference title, but Swansboro won a coin toss for the right to host the final game in the tournament. The Pirates also won the Coastal in 2020-2021 while West won it last season.
The Pirates are the No. 26 team in the state’s 3A east RPI rankings. West is No. 25, but it will enter the playoffs as the second seed from the conference.
“The only thing this game meant, which is more than it often does, is who gets the top seeding from the conference,” Howell said. “Now we’ll likely have to play on the road in the first round, and we lose out on a chance for homecourt advantage.”
Neither team held a foothold for very long in the first half. Swansboro led by five at the end of the first quarter, but West tied it up twice.
Mia Snyder made it a 14-14 game with a foul-and-one that directly followed two one-and-one free throws from Skyler Setzer, and Ella Holmes tied it 17-all with a trey from the left wing with 1:37 left in the half.
The Patriots sank two three-pointers in the second quarter. Snyder hit one with 20 ticks on the clock to cut into a 5-0 run from the Pirates.
Snyder finished the game with seven points. Teiona Frazier led the team with eight points, while Ella Graham and Setzer scored six apiece.
Few points were scored in the third quarter as both defenses clamped down. The Pirates’ 1-3-1 zone limited West to five points, but they only scored seven in turn.
“If you hold a team to sub-30 (points) in three quarters,” Howell said, “you’re doing a pretty good job on defense.”
The coach was less impressed with the squad’s ability to grab easy offensive boards against Swansboro’s defense.
“We didn’t get the backside rebounds we needed,” she said, “which is a little silly against a 1-3-1.”
Both teams had plenty of looks from the free-throw line in the second half. West went 6-of-13, while Swansboro shot 11-for-22. Morris finished 6-for-9 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.
The two big fouls in the fourth quarter set the Pirates up with more than just the lead. The Bucs found their shooting stride there, too. The 22 points they scored in the fourth was tied for a season-high in a quarter and the most in a single period since a 51-48 loss to West Craven on Dec. 13.
Miller was thrilled with the strong finish from a team that has struggled with resiliency at times this season.
“I’m very proud of them,” she said. “We’ve struggled with mental toughness off and on this season, and for two straight games now, we’ve maintained that mental toughness in tight situations.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret......................... 7 13 5 8 - 33
Swansboro........................... 12 10 7 22 - 51
WEST CARTERET (33) – Frazier 8, Snyder 7, Graham 6, Setzer 6, Holmes 4, S. Huber 2.
SWANSBORO (51) – Morris 25, Brady 8, Johnson 7, Fandino 5, Beasley 3, Ross 3.
