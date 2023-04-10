MOREHEAD CITY — Big Rock Stadium was buzzing with pro scouts and baseball-ready fans Monday for the game between West Carteret and South Brunswick.
The Patriots lost 11-3 in their matchup with the No. 11-ranked team in the state, led by projected top-10 MLB pick, outfielder Walker Jenkins.
The game took place at the home of the Morehead City Marlins as part of a multi-team Easter showcase.
West fell to 8-4 while South Brunswick improved to 11-2. Both teams are ranked highly in the 3A east, with the Cougars at No. 1 and the Patriots at No. 5.
The Cougars took an early lead in the game, scoring four runs in the first frame and leading 7-1 going into the fourth.
West scored in its first at-bat with Jackson Sproul lining a single to right field to get Landon Millis across the plate. Millis also reached on a single.
The Patriots scored two more runs in the fifth inning. Millis singled on a grounder to get on first and stole second to force an error that allowed Cameron Pavy to score after he reached on a single. Millis scored on a sacrifice grounder from Blaine Norris.
Millis and Pavy both had two hits in the game. Josh Mason and Sproul each had one.
The South Brunswick bats were cracking all game with 16 hits total. Landon Lynch hit 4-for-4 and tallied three RBIs, while Will Lamiman and Banks Hartman had three hits apiece.
Jenkins hit 1-for-3 with a double at the plate, drove in one and scored two of his own.
On the mound, Sproul pitched five innings for West, striking out two and walking two. He allowed 11 hits and three earned runs.
Willis Langley tossed two innings for the Patriots, giving up four hits and three earned runs while walking two.
Evan Coartney pitched all seven frames for South Brunswick, striking out seven and walking one while giving up six hits and three earned runs.
West also has New Hanover (11-3), the No. 2-ranked team in the 3A east, on tap for Tuesday and will play Havelock (4-12) on Wednesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
South Brunswick........412 103 0 - 11 15 1
West Carteret............100 020 0 - 3 6 3
WP – Coartney
LP – Sproul
South Brunswick leading hitters: Lynch 4-4, 3 RBIs; Lamiman 3-5, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Hartman 3-4 (2B), 2 runs; Jenkins 1-3 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Dilgard 1-2, 3 runs; Sessoms 1-1; Boldt 1-3 (2B); Coartney 1-4, 2 RBIs.
West Carteret leading hitters: Millis 2-4, 2 runs; Pavy 2-2, run; Mason 1-4; Sproul 1-3, RBI.
