As sports writers in this community, J.J. Smith and I are always looking for the “next big thing.”
It might be a really special player, a program with great potential for the next few years or a talented class of athletes coming over from a middle school. I have seen great athletes and great teams come and go, but after years of covering the same sports among the same teams, it’s the hypotheticals and the potentials that get me most excited.
So, I’m pretty excited about what’s happening on the Croatan lacrosse field this season. The two teams are having stellar seasons, and they’re only going to get better with very little loss of personnel going into next year.
The boys team is 4-1 and the top four scorers are freshmen. The goalie, Jackson Griffing, is a junior, so he’ll be back as well. The girls team is 6-3 and all 14 scorers except for one will return next season. Goalie Devan Maready is only a sophomore.
The success of the girls team is frankly incredible considering the program only began in 2020. That season, the team only made it four games into the schedule before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports for the remainder of the season.
In 2021, the Cougars opened some eyes with a 9-3 overall record and a 4-2 record in their conference. They finished the season ranked No. 51 in the state across all classification by MaxPreps.com.
Last season was a great step forward, but the schedule was also relatively weak. The Cougars went undefeated against teams like Jacksonville (5-4), New Bern (7-6), D.H. Conley (2-7), White Oak (1-10) and Northside-Jacksonville (0-6) but was 1-2 against First Flight (9-1) and J.H. Rose (5-5).
This season, Croatan is ranked No. 17 in the state with a 3-3 record against five top-25 teams, and two of those losses were by a single goal in overtime. The Cougars have defeated No. 21 Laney (5-2) and No. 25 Rose (4-2) and lost narrowly to No. 11 Millbrook (10-1) and No. 14 Ashley (5-1). Their only other loss was to No. 2 Topsail (6-0).
In other words, the program is growing at a blistering pace and likely won’t slow down anytime soon. The leading scorers are junior Kate Wilson with 40 goals and seven assists and sophomore Lauren Hayden with 25 goals and 27 assists. More than half of the total scorers will be with the program through at least 2024, and the only senior set to graduate this spring is Emma Dominy.
Now, as far as growth is concerned, the Croatan boys team takes the cake for probably any program I’ve seen in nine years at this job. The Cougars have been taken over by an incredibly talented class of freshmen who will look to transform the team into a state powerhouse in the coming years.
Don’t get me wrong. Success isn’t new to the Croatan boys program. It has gone a combined 46-43 since coming onto the scene in 2015. It went on a 31-19 run between 2016-2018 with two second-round playoff appearances.
I’ll admit, it was a lot of fun watching that 2018 team, in particular, with seniors Nathan Bradley and Andy Benson scoring goals and goalie Sam Hardesty making stops in the net. That team was athletic and experienced, built on the program’s first-ever four-year senior class.
Now, the freshman class at Croatan is the payoff of the heavy investment in lacrosse that started with that senior class’s childhood. The first-year players for the Cougars are more experienced now as freshmen than most of that first senior class was after four years at the prep level.
I mean no disrespect to the players that have come through the program before, but lacrosse is a growing sport, so every new wave of players is going to be immensely more experienced than the one before.
For this team, the four freshmen at the top of the score sheet are Matej Roth with 15 goals and 12 assists, Graham Myers with 12 goals and seven assists, Asher Denham with seven goals and three assists and Drew DeGeorge with six goals.
Croatan also had four standout freshmen on the same team in 2017-2018 with Kelly Hagerty, Ally Roth, Savannah McAloon and Natalie Show. If that quartet’s success is any indication of how good a group of freshmen can be when they are allowed to grow together at the varsity level, the sky’s the limit for this lacrosse crowd.
I should also point out that while those players are the four that will get the most attention with scoring points, they are part of a class that makes up 15 of the team’s roster of 28. Other than in a football program that can number more than 50, I’ve never seen such a large freshmen share of a program. I’m excited to see how they progress between now and 2025.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
