CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association released the postseason football Saturday afternoon, showing all three county teams in the playoffs.
West Carteret will be the only one to play at home.
After winning their first conference championship in 57 years, the Patriots earned the No. 7 seed in the 3A postseason. They will host a playoff game for the first time since 2014 and just the fourth time in school history.
West went 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the Coastal Conference.
The Patriots, who have won six games in a row, will welcome Cape Fear on Friday.
The No. 26 seed Colts went 6-3 overall and finished third in the competitive eight-team 3A/4A United 8 Conference with a 4-2 mark.
The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 10 seed Southern Durham (6-4) and No. 23 seed Scotland (5-4).
Croatan is also in the 3A bracket after going 4-6 overall and 2-3 in the Coastal Conference to place fourth in the six-team league.
The No. 27 seed Cougars will travel to Greenville to take on No. 6 seed J.H. Rose.
The Rampants went 6-4 overall and finished in a tie for first place with New Bern in the ultra-tough 3A/4A Big East Conference with each sporting 5-1 records.
They went 6-1 with impressive wins over Jacksonville and Havelock after starting the season 0-3.
The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 11 Currituck (5-5) and No. 22 Terry Sanford (6-3).
East Carteret will hit the road to Elizabeth City to go up against Northeastern after going 4-5 overall and 3-2 to claim third in the six-team 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
The No. 30 seed Mariners will take on a No. 3 seed Eagles team that went 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal.
The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 14 Holmes (7-2) and No. 19 North Pitt (7-3).
