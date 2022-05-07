MOREHEAD CITY — The Patriots captured their sixth straight 3A Coastal Conference softball championship on Thursday, but Croatan certainly made them work for it.
West Carteret needed a walk-off sacrifice fly from Saylor Gray to score Hydee Kugler to win 2-1 over the Cougars. It’s the closest finish between the two programs since West won 4-3 in 2015. The Patriots are 15-0 in the series over the last decade. They won the first game this season 15-5.
West improved to 15-7 overall and 8-2 in the conference with the win. It finishes tied with Richlands for the lead in the Coastal. The two teams met at neutral site Swansboro on Friday to decide which gets the higher seed in the state playoffs that start next week.
The Patriots split their regular season series with the Wildcats (14-7), beating them 3-1 on March 25 and then losing 15-4 on April 1.
A 3-2 loss to Dixon appeared to doom West to a second-place finish, but then Croatan did its county rival a favor by beating the Wildcats 3-2 on Tuesday.
“We needed some help, and we’re grateful for Croatan for doing that,” West coach John Barnes said. “They have the pieces for a great team, and they put them together against Richlands and played a heck of a game tonight. They’re definitely better than their record.”
The Cougars had only won two games through the first 12 of the season, but they came into the West game on a two-game win streak after beating White Oak 12-4 and then defeating Richlands.
Croatan coach Lindsey Bach would have loved to see her team end the regular season with three straight wins, but she was proud of her girls for the competitive finish.
“Honestly, I could not have asked for anything more,” she said. “A win would have been the icing on the cake, but it has been awesome seeing these girls turn it on this week. You love to go out on a high note, and I hope they let this carry over into next season.”
The Patriots doubled their hit count for the game in their last at-bats, getting singles from both Zoe Sabourin and Anna Keith Sullivan. The latter base hit moved Kugler to scoring position with one out. Gray popped a fly ball just past first base, the distance long enough for Kugler to tag up and race home before the throw.
Before that play, the Cougars’ strategy of limiting West’s offensive chances was working. Pitcher Olivia Thompson kept the hitters off-balance with seven strikeouts and walked none while only allowing four hits through seven innings.
“She pitched a great game, and she did the same thing against Richlands,” Bach said. “She’s a big part of our future, and it’s a bright one.”
Bach added, “We knew defense was our key to winning this game. We kept our composure, didn’t get complacent, it was a great performance. I wish it was a win, but I’ll take (West) being scared a little bit.”
The Cougars had three batters finish with multiple hits. Chloe Hunsinger hit 2-for-4, Ava Morris went 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Thompson finished 2-for-4 with a run.
Thompson scored in the fourth inning, reaching on a single and getting across on a base hit from Morris.
West’s first run came in the opening inning, with Makenzie Burroughs getting on with an error and scoring on a Sabourin double. Sabourin hit 2-for-3 in the game.
Croatan’s season is over, but the Patriots are still waiting for state playoffs seeding. Barnes wasn’t able to travel with his team on Friday, as his daughter was getting married, and he had cooking duties for the reception.
“I have all the confidence in my team and in my coaching staff,” he said. “I’ll be thinking about them, and hopefully I’ll get a great phone call.”
The Patriots went into the game ranked No. 7 in the 3A east region by the N.C. High School Athletic Association RPI ratings. Richlands was ranked No. 8.
The state playoffs will start on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Croatan……...000 100 0 - 1 8 2
W. Carteret..100 000 1 - 2 4 2
WP – Margoupis
LP – Thompson
Croatan leading hitters: Hunsinger 2-4; Morris 2-2, RBI; Thompson 2-4, run; Lane 1-3; Rodriguez 1-3.
West Carteret leading hitters: Sabourin 2-3, RBI; Gray 1-3; RBI; Sullivan 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.