HAMPTON, Va. — The Marlins went into the Coastal Plain League All-Star break on a high note after mounting a four-run comeback Saturday to best the Peninsula Pilots 5-4.
The Fish improved to 8-0 this season versus the Pilots.
They moved to 7-3 in the second half of the summer campaign and improved to a CPL best 25-9 overall.
Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Morehead City’s bats woke up as it struck for two runs thanks to Zack Miller (Catawba), who drilled a double to plate Jase Felker (Kentucky) and Dylan Rogers (Appalachian State).
Trailing by one in the next frame, the Fish added two more runs to take the lead. Colton Becker (Morehead State) evened the game at 4-4 with a run-scoring groundout, and Rogers broke the deadlock with an RBI single.
Brendan Bean (Pennsylvania) closed things out in the ninth to earn the save with one strikeout and one walk.
Ty Bothwell took the win despite giving up two runs on two hits in four innings. The Indiana product struck out six and walked three.
Bothwell surrendered two runs in the fifth to put the tally at 4-1 in favor of Peninsula (3-7 second half, 14-19 overall).
The Marlins drew first blood on an RBI single from Mason Maners (Jacksonville State) in the top of the third inning. However, Peter Allegro (Portland) coughed up two runs in the bottom of the frame to place the Pilots ahead.
Braeden O’Shaughnessy (Youngstown State) put up a 4-for-5 effort at the plate with a triple for the Fish.
------------------
Morehead City had trouble in every facet of the game on Friday leading to its 8-3 loss to the Wilmington Sharks.
The Marlins had won five in a row versus the Sharks after dropping the first three of the season to their rival.
Mason Landers (Belmont) got Wilmington on the board early with a three-run homer in the top of the first.
Starting pitcher Matt Lozovoy (California) then settled in and ended up going four innings with the only blemish being the big blast allowed to Landers.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Fish got a run back and then tied the game 3-3 in the seventh thanks to a two-run shot from Maners that he tattooed over the right field fence.
Maners ended the night 3-for-4.
The top of the eighth inning is where things fell apart for the Marlins as the Sharks sent five across the plate because of some poor fielding and lack of control on the mound.
Wilmington is 5-3 in the second half and 15-17 overall.
The Fish will travel to Peninsula on Wednesday (tonight) and hit the road Thursday to Wilson to take on the Tobs (4-3, 20-11) before returning to Big Rock Stadium on Friday to host the Holly Springs Salamanders (5-5, 19-15).
Here are results of the games:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Marlins..…...001 000 220 - 5 10 1
Pilots…….....002 020 000 - 4 6 4
WP – Bothwell
LP – Miller
S – Bean
Marlins leading hitters: O’Shaughnessy 4-5 (3B); Rogers 2-3, RBI, run; Z. Miller 1-4 (2B), 2 RBI; Becker 1-4, RBI; Maners 1-5, RBI; Tuffy 1-5, run.
Pilots leading hitters: Swaim 3-4, 2 runs; Dragum 1-2, RBI; Morgan 1-2, 2 run; Robertson 1-4, RBI.
------------------
Team R H E
Sharks……...300 000 050 - 8 10 1
Marlins..…...000 001 200 - 3 8 2
WP – Consigli
LP – Garza
Sharks leading hitters: Ciufo 2-3, 2 runs; Bridges 2-4, run; Landers 2-5 (2B, HR), 3 RBI, 2 runs; Mongero 2-5, RBI; Mendolia 1-4 (2B), 2 RBI, run; Bandura 1-5.
Marlins leading hitters: Maners 3-4 (HR), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Rogers 1-3; Felker 1-3; O’Shaughnessy 1-4; Becker 1-4; Johnson 1-5, run.
