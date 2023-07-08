MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins are off to a good start in the second half of the Coastal Plain League.
The summer collegiate team is 2-1 since its mid-season break first-place finish, upping its overall league record to 18-9, two wins better than any other CPL club and three games ahead of second-place teams Tri-City Chili Peppers and Wilson Tobs.
The Marlins defeated the Holly Springs Salamanders 14-8 on Thursday after seeing their game against the Wilmington Sharks on Wednesday get rained out.
That was rescheduled to Tuesday, which will now feature a doubleheader against the Sharks on Tuesday at home. It will be the third and fourth straight games against the Wilmington team after playing it on Saturday and Monday.
Before the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday, the Marlins lost to the Peninsula Pilots 12-6 on Monday and defeated the Sharks 8-1 on Sunday.
In the loss to the Pilots, Jack Eshleman (Hamilton College) got the nod to start. In the first inning, he allowed two Pilots on base with no one out, but got out of dodge with a Justin Starke fly out to right field to end the inning.
The bottom of the first started with a bang against Pilots starter Jake Clemente (Florida) as Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) strolled to the plate as the first Marlin batter of the game and sent a laser over the right center field wall for a leadoff home run to take a 1-0 lead.
Nate Anderson (Gardner-Webb) followed with a rainbow shot of his own over the right field fence to make it a 2-0 Marlins lead after the first inning.
The Pilots took the lead with four runs in the second inning and tacked on three more in the fourth to hold a 7-2 lead.
Eshleman finished his line with 3 1/3 innings pitched, giving up six hits and six runs with two walks and three strikeouts.
The Marlins cut into the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, with Scott Young (Rutgers) dribbling a single up the middle to score two runs and move the score to 7-4.
The Pilots broke the game open in the top of the fifth inning, scoring four runs off Kristian Asbury (Troy) in relief. Asbury gave up four hits with a walk and struck out one batter.
The Pilots pushed across their 12th and final run of the game in the sixth inning when Trey Morgan (VMI) reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a sacrifice fly and came home to score on a Ryan Dooley (James Madison) single to increase the Pilots lead to 12-4.
The Marlins inched closer in the bottom of the eighth inning as Youngblood walked to lead off the inning, advanced to third on a two-base throwing error by the Pilot pitcher and came around to score on a wild pitch to bring the game to 12-5.
The Marlins scored their final run of the night when Dan Tauken (Albany) came across to score on a wild pitch, but Pilots hurler Michael Caldon (Felician) struck out Young swinging to end the game with a 12-6 Pilots win.
The Marlins opened the second half of the season with a bang in the 8-1 win over the Sharks, evening the season series between the two teams at 4-4.
The bats got it started in the first inning as Nate Anderson (Gardner-Webb) walked with two outs. He stole second with Braylin Marine (Newberry College) in the box, and Marine hit a ball to short that Ethan Wilder (Lander) couldn’t scoop. Anderson came flying around third and touched the plate for the first run of the night and end the top of the first with a 1-0 Marlins lead.
Noah Covington (Maryland Eastern-Shore) got the start for the Marlins and went four innings with just six hits and a run given up.
The ball kept rolling for the offense in the second inning as Mike Kenney (Mount Olive) reached on an error before Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) ripped a double to left field to score Kenney and push the score to 2-0. Phillip Bernstein (Richmond) followed with a RBI single of his own to score Mershon.
In the bottom of the frame, Carson Villalta (Alabama-Huntsville) singled to left field to start the inning, advanced to second on a wild pitch and motored to third after tagging up on a fly ball by Kyle Smith (New Mexico). Cam Hassert (Villanova) singled to center to score Villalta for the Sharks’ lone run of the night.
The Marlins’ bats exploded in the bottom of the fourth inning. Phillip Bernstein (Richmond) walked with the bases loaded to score Kenney and plate the fourth run of the night. With the bases still loaded, Anderson tagged a ball out to center field to bring in McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) and push the score to 5-1 with one out in the inning.
Marine singled to load the bases again before Wilmington starter Josh Harlow (Mercer) was pulled for Austin Skipper (Methodist). Tauken hit into a 4-6 fielder’s choice to score Mershon to push the score to 6-1 before Will Walsh (Nebraska) singled to left to drive in the fourth run of the four-run fourth inning and fatten the lead to 7-1.
Following the four-run outburst, Covington hurled a 1-2-3 inning to complete his four-inning appearance. Sam Nomura (Elon) came in from the pen for the Sharks and pitched two 1-2-3 innings with four strikeouts.
With a 7-1 lead heading into the seventh, the Marlins’ offense got cooking again as Walsh singled to short, Dylan Rodgers (Appalachian State) was hit by a pitch to put two on for Kenney who singled to right field to score and give the game its final score.
The Sharks attempted to rally in the bottom of the ninth against Ryan Devanney (Sacred Heart) who foiled their plans and slammed the door shut with a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout.
