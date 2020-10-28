MOREHEAD CITY — The Black team earned a measure of payback in the first game of the Big Rock Fall Baseball League doubleheader.
The Red team handed Black its lone loss of the season last week in a 10-2 one-sided affair. The Black outfit returned the favor Monday in an 8-2 triumph.
“We talked about (last week’s game),” Black coach Jimmy Paylor said. “We feel like we are a very competitive team, and we felt like we can play better than that, and we did. That was us looking like we are suppose to.”
Paylor’s squad, which had to undergo a two-week quarantine during the previous two weeks due to a false positive coronavirus case, improved to 4-1 on the season after capturing the six-inning contest that was called due to the two-hour rule. Black enjoys the best record in the league.
Red (3-4-2) had gone five games without suffering a loss, going 3-0-2 during that stretch, after starting the year with three straight losses.
Ryan Bellamy was ruthless on the mound for the Black squad, facing the minimum nine batters in three innings and striking out five.
“He gave us a great start,” Paylor said. “He hadn’t pitched in a week or so, but he came out and looked good. He threw strikes, and that is the key. You have to work ahead.”
The Black team surrendered just one hit on the night.
“Pitchers threw strikes,” Paylor said. “And we made the simple plays. I tell them every night, you make the simple plays, pitchers throw strikes, and you’re going to be in every ballgame, and that is what happened tonight.”
Bellamy was also strong at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. He delivered Nate Michalowicz in the first inning and Liam McFadden and Braylon Cushinberry in the third to give his team a 4-0 advantage.
Black tacked on four more runs in the fourth to cruise to an 8-0 lead with Lamar Teel driving home the last run in the frame by sending Cushinberry to the plate with a single.
“We were a lot better, a lot more focused with our at-bats,” Paylor said. “We talked about having good, quality at-bats. The other night when we played this team, we did not have good at-bats. We were just up there swinging at balls we shouldn’t be swinging at. We swung at strikes tonight.”
Big Rock Fall Baseball games are played each Monday and Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Big Rock Stadium. Admission is fee. Concessions are served at the park.
Here are results of the game:
BIG ROCK FALL BASEBALL
Team R H E
Black….......103 40x x - 8 6 1
Red...….......000 20x x - 2 1 1
WP – R. Bellamy
LP – Hoy
Black leading hitters: R. Bellamy 2-3 (2B), 3 RBIs; McFadden 1-1, RBI, run; Teel 1-1, RBI; Odom 1-2, run; Michalowicz 1-3, run.
Red leading hitters: Norris 1-3, run.
