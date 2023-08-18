---------------------------------
If there’s one thing I love about covering county-level high school sports, it’s seeing the number of graduates who come back to coach.
Every year, there is a handful of student-athletes who talk about becoming a coach. Few do, and fewer actually make the return to the county to coach.
There are dozens of former county athletes coaching in the three public high schools, but it’s a rare feat to coach the school you once attended. There are more than a dozen doing just that this year, some who entered the profession right out of college and some who waited years for their turn.
West Carteret has four former student-athletes as head coaches. The Patriots have four in place this fall alone – Noah Lewis for boys soccer, Michael Turner for volleyball and athletic director, and Mary Marino for girls tennis. Phil Panzarella would have made it five for girls golf, but he stepped aside.
In the winter, West will have first-year head coach and 1992 alumni Will Kenon heading up the boys basketball program.
East Carteret has five former students turned coaches on the docket for the 2023-2024 school year. B.J. Frazier is coach football and rookie head coach Tanner Lynk heads up the girls tennis team. Frazier graduated from East in 2006 and Lynk in 2012.
Allison Bernauer will also coach cheerleading and Andrew Smith cross country during the fall sports season. Bernauer is a 1997 alum while Smith graduated in 1993.
Harrison Smith, 2003 alumni, will also coach wrestling during the winter.
Croatan is only 25 years into its athletic history, so it should be no surprise that only two coaches once played there.
Ironically, they’re siblings. Andrew Gurley coaches football and girls basketball, while Lindsey Bach coaches volleyball and softball. Gurley graduated in 2003 and Bach in 2007.
There are at least a dozen other coaches who graduated one school and now coach another, and even more assistants who instruct at their alma mater or across the county from where they went to school.
It’s the beauty of growing up in a beautiful place that makes it easy to return. This county’s schools are lucky to have homegrown talent at the helm of programs fed by student-athletes who look upon their example and consider following suit like those before them.
Who says you can’t go home again?
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
