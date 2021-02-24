BEULAVILLE — The Croatan girls basketball team’s defense absolutely carved up its first-round 2A state playoffs opponent on the road Tuesday.
The No. 14-seeded Cougars (12-2) drummed up a 28-16 win over No. 3 East Duplin (12-2), which averaged 56.1 points per game during the regular season en route to a 2A East Central Conference championship.
“It was a defensive slugfest,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “They’re a lot like us, they rely on their defense. We were working hard on that end to get stops. A lot of time they couldn’t get a break. Some shots just weren’t falling.”
The Panthers finished as the No. 18-ranked team in the classification, per MaxPreps.com. Croatan is ranked No. 23, reaching the playoffs as a wild card after placing second in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to Southwest Onslow (11-1), the No. 6 seed in the eastern region. The Stallions won the first round by forfeit after Whiteville was forced to go into quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure and will host Croatan in the second round for a third meeting this season.
Southwest won both regular season matchups against Croatan, 56-31 on Feb. 2 and 46-32 on Jan. 8. Those were the Cougars’ only losses this season. The winner of the second-round matchup on Thursday will go on to face either No. 2 McMichael (5-8) or No. 7 Roanoke Rapids (10-2).
“That’s going to be a big one,” Gurley said. “They’re a good team, but I’m not going to get beat a third time doing the same thing, so we’re going to go into practice tomorrow and put together a game plan. It’s the postseason, it’s not regular season. Anything can happen.”
To do that, the Cougars will have to have a better start than the one on Tuesday. Gurley knew a defensive battle was on deck after the two teams scored three points apiece in the first quarter.
“After that, you knew the kind of night it was going to be,” Gurley said. “It was going to be, ‘Who’s going to give?’ I kept waiting to see who would break away.”
Gurley said he remembers a steal and a transition run from East Duplin that made him think a Panthers run was coming. The subsequent layup didn’t fall, though, and instead the Cougars took control.
“I thought here it goes, the momentum is going to shift,” he said. “They missed the layup, and then we started pulling away. It’s a great program win.”
Croatan held a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but East Duplin cut it to 17-16. Finally, the Cougars found their rhythm and scored 11 straight to end the game.
“(East Duplin) pressed, they trapped, they played a 1-2-2 and a man-to-man. We would see four different defensive looks in four straight possessions, so I’m proud of how our girls responded.”
The most eventful moment of the night probably came on the drive to East Duplin when Gurley was driving the team bus on Highway 24 and a head-on collision took place directly in front of him.
“It happened probably 50 yards ahead of us,” Gurley said. “It was a head-on collision. Stuff went everywhere. I had to slam on the brakes, and one of the cars missed us by about three feet.”
The bus wasn’t involved, but traffic came to a stand-still, so Gurley parked the bus and went to help where he could.
“I put it in park and (assistant coach and Lt.) Fred Meadows ran out to make sure everyone was OK,” Gurley said. “I got out of the bus and talked to the guy in one of the cars to see if he was OK. He was pinned in there, and we wanted to get him out. It was a stressful situation. I dug out a fence post to try and wedge the car door open to get him out. We didn’t leave until the EMS and ambulance guys came.”
There were only two players on the bus, as it typically picks the rest of the team up at a Cape Carteret stop. There were no major injuries in the collision.
