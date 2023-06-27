MOREHEAD CITY — Billfish release bragging rights are still up for grabs this summer as the third annual N.C. Billfish Series hits its halfway point.
The 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament was the fourth in a series of seven competitions stretching from May to August.
There is no monetary prize waiting for the winner at the end of the summer, only bragging rights, but winning the Billfish Series – previously known as the N.C. Governor’s Cup – still attracted 64 boats this year.
Billfish have been released at a blistering pace this summer, with 197 total entered into the competition compared to 132 at this same point last summer. Ninety-six percent of them have been released, including 163 of 171 blue marlin and all 17 white marlin, five sailfish and two spearfish.
At the halfway mark, Weldor’s Ark of Morehead City leads the way with a whopping 5,200 release points. The 55-foot Jarrett Bay, owned by John B. Roberts and captained by Dale Britt, won last year’s Billfish Series and Top Private Boat with just 3,300 points.
So far this summer, three boats have already exceeded that number, and six have eclipsed the 3,000-point mark.
Weldor’s Ark released two blue marlin during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, three blue marlin and a white marlin during the Swansboro Rotary Tournament and seven blue marlin and a spearfish during the Hatteras Village Offshore Open.
Carterican is in second place with 4,150 points and Blue Bill in third with 3,950 points.
The other three boats that have already exceeded 3,000 points are Fin Planner with 3,200, Double B with 3,141.3 and Goombay with 3025.
The four tournaments that have already passed are the Hatteras Village Offshore Open on May 9-13, the Swansboro Rotary Memorial Day Bluewater Tournament on May 25-28, the Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament on May 31-June 3 and the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on June 10-17.
The three remaining tournaments are the Big Rock Kids Tournament, formerly the Boys & Girls Club Billfish Classic, on July 12-15, the Ducks Unlimited Billfish Tournament on July 19-22 and the Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament on Aug. 14-18.
The series used to also include the Hatteras Grand Slam in July, but that competition folded during the coronavirus pandemic.
The series awards 400 points for the release of a blue marlin, 125 for other billfish species and a one point-per-pound for qualifying blue marlin. Points are tallied throughout the series, but at the end of the competition, only final points from each boat’s “best three” tournaments will be counted. Boats are currently pooled together, but will be awarded based on outboard, private and charter boat divisions.
The tournament also recognizes the largest blue marlin brought in by a series boat. So far, that distinction belongs to Bullwinkle for a 581.7-pounder boated in the Hatteras Village Offshore Open. The boat also holds second place in the category with a 546-pounder weighed in the same tournament.
The series also rewards boats for the largest dolphin, wahoo and tuna.
Murmuration leads the dolphin division with a 48.8-pounder. Double B is in second place with a 35.5-pound fish.
Stream Weaver has weighed the heaviest wahoo, an 80.4-pounder, while Double B is in second place with a 70.5-pound catch.
No series boats have weighed a tuna.
In the lady angler division, Sara Hanna Fortier of Fin Planner currently leads with one blue marlin release.
